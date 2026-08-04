Dnotitia's Seahorse AI Storage Wins AI Application Award at FMS 2026

Company showcases a vector-search accelerator card powered by its newly unveiled VDPU chip and invites global storage partners to explore product integration and joint commercialization

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dnotitia Inc. (Dnotitia), an AI data infrastructure and semiconductor company, today announced that its Seahorse AI Storage has won the AI Application Award at the FMS 2026 Best of Show Awards. Dnotitia was also named a finalist in the Startup Business Growth Award category.

[Photo] Se-Hyun Yang, Chief Technology Officer of Dnotitia, poses with the AI Application Award at the FMS 2026 Best of Show Awards.

The winning entry presented Seahorse AI Storage as an AI-native storage platform for reliable, on-premises enterprise retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). It addresses a practical challenge facing enterprise AI by transforming proprietary structured and unstructured data, including documents, into searchable, traceable knowledge while keeping sensitive information under the organization's control.

Future of Memory and Storage is a leading global conference for the memory, enterprise storage, semiconductor, data center and AI infrastructure industries. According to the event organizers, FMS 2026 is expected to bring together more than 3,500 attendees from over 1,500 organizations and more than 100 exhibitors.

Dnotitia is showcasing the award-winning Seahorse AI Storage alongside a vector-search accelerator card powered by its newly unveiled VDPU chip at Booth 1144. The exhibit demonstrates how Seahorse software and VDPU acceleration can add AI-native retrieval and knowledge capabilities to enterprise storage products.

As enterprises move RAG and AI-agent services into production, demand is growing for storage systems that can prepare, index and serve enterprise knowledge. This creates an opportunity to add AI-native retrieval and knowledge capabilities to existing enterprise storage products.

Seahorse AI Storage brings document processing, knowledge management, vector retrieval, and AI-service integration into a unified platform. It analyzes document structures such as layouts, tables, charts and contextual relationships, and combines semantic search with methods designed to locate specific terms, figures and clauses. Retrieved information can be linked to its original source, enabling users to verify the evidence behind an AI-generated response.

The platform supports cloud deployment as well as on-premises and air-gapped environments, where data security, control and traceability are critical. Unlike a standalone vector database, Seahorse integrates the processes required to prepare, synchronize, retrieve and serve enterprise knowledge, reducing the number of separate systems customers must build and operate.

Dnotitia's VDPU, or Vector Data Processing Unit, is a purpose-built processor for vector search and graph traversal. By processing vector operations closer to stored data, the VDPU is designed to reduce host CPU workload and unnecessary data movement. Dnotitia develops the processor together with its Seahorse vector database and storage software through hardware-software co-design.

At FMS 2026, Dnotitia is publicly unveiling its first VDPU chip, integrated into a vector-search accelerator card. The company is seeking collaboration with global storage vendors and AI infrastructure partners in product integration, jointly developed AI storage systems, enterprise proof-of-concept (PoC) projects and joint commercialization.

"AI bottlenecks are expanding beyond computing performance to data storage and retrieval," said MK Chung, CEO of Dnotitia. "In the AI era, storage is evolving beyond simply retaining data to helping AI find the right information accurately and quickly based on meaning. This award validates Seahorse AI Storage's ability to meet these requirements."

Dnotitia's selection as a Startup Business Growth Award finalist recognizes the company's progress in advancing its VDPU and Seahorse technology stack, semiconductor development and global enterprise engagements.

Dnotitia will exhibit at Booth 1144 at FMS 2026 through Aug. 6. Storage vendors and AI infrastructure partners are invited to meet the company to discuss product integration, joint solution development and enterprise PoC opportunities.

Storage vendors and AI infrastructure partners are invited to meet the company to discuss product integration, joint solution development and enterprise PoC opportunities.

About Dnotitia

Dnotitia develops AI systems, the data infrastructure behind them and semiconductor technologies for data-intensive AI workloads. Its portfolio includes Seahorse, an AI-native data and storage platform combining vector retrieval, enterprise RAG and agent knowledge capabilities, and the VDPU, a processor designed to accelerate vector-data workloads. Dnotitia is headquartered in Seoul and operates a U.S. office in San Jose, California.

SOURCE Dnotitia Inc.