DOCS Investors Have Opportunity to Join Doximity, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Doximity, Inc. ("Doximity" or "the Company") (NYSE: DOCS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Doximity revealed its Q4 and full year 2026 financial results on May 13, 2026. The Company fell short of consensus estimates for full year revenue. The Company's CEO warned that increased investment in AI will "weigh on near-term margins." Based on this news, shares of Doximity fell by 23% on the next day.

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We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

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CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

[email protected]

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm