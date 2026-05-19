DoctorDerm Unveils Rebrand and Expands Platform with New Prescription Skin and Lash Treatments

SALT LAKE CITY, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoctorDerm today announced a comprehensive rebrand alongside the expansion of its personalized telehealth dermatology platform, introducing new prescription treatments designed to further its mission of making clinically guided skincare more accessible.

The rebrand reflects a sharpened focus on simplicity, personalization, and provider-led care, making prescription dermatology a more seamless, accessible online experience.

DoctorDerm Copper Peptide Serum

At the core of DoctorDerm is a model built around licensed providers who create customized treatment plans tailored to individual needs. By combining medical expertise with a streamlined online platform, DoctorDerm continues to move away from one-size-fits-all skincare toward more precise, personalized care.

As part of this next phase, DoctorDerm is introducing two new prescription offerings:

The Copper Peptide Skin Complex is a compounded topical formulation featuring GHK-Cu Acetate, a bioactive peptide associated with collagen support and skin appearance and overall quality. The treatment is designed to support skin firmness, texture, and overall quality while reinforcing the skin barrier.

The Lash Growth Serum combines Bimatoprost 0.05% and Latanoprost 0.003%, two clinically recognized prostaglandin analogs used to support longer, fuller, and darker lashes over time.

Both treatments are available nationwide following evaluation by a licensed provider and reflect DoctorDerm's continued investment in expanding its prescription offerings across skin and hair-related concerns.

The rebrand and product expansion mark a broader evolution for DoctorDerm as it continues to scale a more accessible, clinically grounded approach to skincare that is centered on personalization, consistency, and long-term results.

About DoctorDerm

DoctorDerm is a telehealth skincare platform delivering personalized, prescription-grade dermatologic care. Through licensed providers and customized formulations, DoctorDerm helps patients address a range of skin and hair concerns with clinically guided treatments designed for long-term goals—without the barriers of traditional in-office visits.

Disclaimer:

"Treatments may include compounded prescription medications that are not FDA-approved. These medications are prescribed following evaluation by a licensed provider. Individual results may vary."

Media Contact:

Jamie Neider

801.520.5785

[email protected]

SOURCE DoctorDerm