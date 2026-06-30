Dodge Drops New Limited-run Purple Haze Exterior Color to Celebrate Charger's 60th Anniversary

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

As Dodge Charger marks its 60th anniversary since its 1966 debut, Dodge is leaning into its heritage of bold color with Purple Haze, a limited-run exterior shade exclusive to the 2027 Dodge Charger lineup.

Dodge introduces new Purple Haze, a first-ever exterior color for Dodge and for Charger

Limited-run Purple Haze, exclusive for the 2027 model year, taps into legacy of heritage "High Impact" Dodge muscle colors during the 60th anniversary of Charger, which first debuted in 1966

New Purple Haze exterior color features high-gloss finish that shifts in sunlight and deepens into a rich purple in the shade

Muscle car customers crave color choice - exterior color is nearly three times more important in the full-size car segment compared to industry overall

Purple Haze-colored, 550-horsepower, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack makes public debut at Carlisle Chrysler Nationals, July 10-12

Available across the 2027 Charger lineup, Purple Haze is open for orders now at a U.S. MSRP of $795

Dodge defines muscle with unmatched performance, attitude and high-impact colors that demand attention. As Charger marks its 60th anniversary since its 1966 debut, Dodge is leaning into its heritage of bold color with Purple Haze, a limited-run exterior shade exclusive to the 2027 Dodge Charger lineup.

Stand-out new colors like Purple Haze matter more to muscle-car buyers. In the full-size car segment, color choice is nearly three times more important than the industry average. On Dodge Charger, it's a top-three purchase driver.

"We know Dodge muscle-car customers don't just want to blend in, they want to stand out, just like Charger owners have since 1966," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "Purple Haze is more than a color, it cranks up 60 years of Charger attitude, delivering a bold, factory-exclusive statement that's every bit as formidable as the performance behind it."

The new limited-run Purple Haze exterior color, available exclusively for the 2027 model year, is open for orders now for the entire Dodge Charger lineup at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $795.

A New, Heritage-inspired Color Space for Dodge

Purple Haze provides more choice and carves out new territory for Dodge, while also strengthening the Dodge Charger's current color lineup, joining Bludicrous, Green Machine, Redeye, Sub-Zero, White Knuckle and Diamond Black as exterior color options.

Engineered for maximum visual punch, Dodge's Purple Haze paints the Charger with a fresh new color, blending vintage aesthetics with modern paint innovations. Created with a high-gloss clearcoat, Purple Haze shifts in bright sunlight yet retreats to a rich, deep purple in the shade.

Charger buyers can amp up their exclusive Purple Haze exterior with even more customization from the factory by adding Fratzog dual stripes, 10 different Mopar stripes and graphics options, a Satin Black painted hood or a Satin Black hood patch for SIXPACK-powered models.

Dodge Charger "High Impact" Legacy

First introduced in 1969, "High Impact" paint colors for vintage Dodge vehicles have become cult classics in the muscle-car world, using unique high-visibility hues to make Dodge muscle impossible to ignore. From Go Mango to Sublime to Top Banana and many, many more, the colors defined an era and helped cement muscle car culture.

Purple has long been a signature color of Dodge muscle, from 1970s' Plum Crazy to more recent shades like In-Violet and Hellraisin. The all-new Purple Haze carries that legacy forward, blending heritage with modern performance across the entire 2027 Dodge Charger lineup, from the 550-horsepower SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack and 420-horsepower Charger R/T to the all-electric 670-horsepower Charger Daytona.

Purple Haze Descends on Carlisle

The new Dodge Charger color will make its public debut before a crowd of thousands of Dodge muscle-car enthusiasts. A 550-horsepower, twin-turbo gas engine, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack in new Purple Haze will be on display at the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, July 10-12. For more information on the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals, visit Carlisleevents.com.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car

550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 14 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

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SOURCE Stellantis