Dodge Teases Most Powerful SIXPACK-powered Charger at 11th MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge NHRA and Ram NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Stars to Appear at This Year's Event

Dodge will reveal its most powerful SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger yet during the Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge press preview at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, on Aug. 7.

Dodge will pull the cover off its most powerful SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger yet at Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge press preview on Aug. 7 at M1 Concourse

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge returns Aug. 8 for its 11th year, once again bringing street-legal drag racing to iconic Woodward Avenue and gathering thousands of enthusiasts for a full day of horsepower-fueled action

For the first time, Roadkill Nights will feature two live racing venues, including drag racing on Woodward Avenue and a new road course track shootout at M1 Concourse, effectively doubling competitive racing opportunities

Event expands access for Dodge NHRA and Ram NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series fans with new racer autograph sessions, featuring Dodge NHRA stars Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett, Matt Hagan and Ida Zetterstrom, along with Ram NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series drivers Corey Lajoie, Brenden Queen and Justin Haley

Tickets and registration for the Cruise-In, Track Shootout and other octane-fueled fan experiences at MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge are available, with tickets starting at $25 with the choice of a variety of packages

Livestream coverage of Roadkill Nights street-legal drag racing will be available for viewing on Saturday at YouTube.com/Dodge, YouTube.com/MotorTrend and DodgeGarage.com

Dodge will reveal its most powerful SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger yet during the MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge press preview at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, on Aug. 7, setting up an action-packed Saturday performance festival that brings street-legal drag racing back to Metro Detroit's legendary Woodward Avenue, giving Dodge NHRA and Ram NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series fans new ways to connect with their favorite racers.

"Every year, Roadkill Nights gives us the chance to turn up the volume on Woodward Avenue with something bigger, louder and faster, and this year, Dodge is raising the bar again," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. "We're about to reveal the most powerful SIXPACK-powered Charger we've ever built, then spend the next day shoulder to shoulder with the enthusiasts who live and breathe Dodge performance. If you love muscle cars, horsepower and the culture that surrounds them, Roadkill Nights is exactly where you want to be."

For the first time, the high-octane event will feature two live racing venues: street-legal drag racing on Woodward, including the Direct Connection Grudge Match in SIXPACK-powered Dodge Chargers, as well as a first-ever road course track shootout for cash and prizes on a new closed course inside M1 Concourse, effectively doubling race opportunities.

Tickets and registration for the Cruise-In, Track Shootout and other octane-fueled fan experiences at MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge are available, with tickets starting at $25 with the choice of a variety of ticket packages. Stellantis employees who present a valid Stellantis ID badge at the gate receive free admission and may bring one guest at no additional charge. Children 12 and under also receive free admission.

Fans unable to attend in person can still follow the action on Woodward. A livestream covering street-legal drag racing and event highlights will be available on Saturday, August 8 at YouTube.com/Dodge, YouTube.com/MotorTrend and DodgeGarage.com.

The lineup of newly announced attractions and events for Roadkill Nights includes:

Dodge NHRA Racer Fan Meet 'n Greet: Roadkill Nights attendees will have an opportunity to meet some of the biggest names in NHRA competition during a Dodge autograph session from 11:30 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m. on Saturday at the Direct Connection Alley, featuring Dodge NHRA team owner and racing legend Tony Stewart, Tony Stewart Racing drivers Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan and Top Fuel drag racer Ida Zetterstrom. New Direct Connection performance vehicles will also be on display

Roadkill Nights attendees will have an opportunity to meet some of the biggest names in NHRA competition during a Dodge autograph session from 11:30 a.m. to 12: 30 p.m. on Saturday at the Direct Connection Alley, featuring Dodge NHRA team owner and racing legend Tony Stewart, Tony Stewart Racing drivers Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan and Top Fuel drag racer Ida Zetterstrom. New Direct Connection performance vehicles will also be on display Ram NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Driver Fan Meet 'n Greet: Ram NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck racers Corey Lajoie, Brenden Queen and Justin Haley will also meet fans and sign autographs at the Ram display from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, with the popular Ram "Bucking HEMI®" ride and Ram trucks also featured at the exhibit

Ram NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck racers Corey Lajoie, Brenden Queen and Justin Haley will also meet fans and sign autographs at the Ram display from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, with the popular Ram "Bucking HEMI®" ride and Ram trucks also featured at the exhibit Roadkill Nights Stars on Woodward: Mike Finnegan and David Freiburger are heading to Roadkill. Finnegan will bring iconic Roadkill builds, including the famed Rotsun, Stubby Bob and a soon-to-be-revealed vehicle, and will also take to the track for a best-of-three showdown, racing Rotsun against Street Outlaws star Jeff Lutz in the legendary Roadkill Monza. Freiburger will join two-time Grudge Match Race winner Morgan Evans on the livestream, beginning at 2 p.m. ET, providing expert race commentary. Fans who purchase the Ultimate VIP Riser ticket package will also have the chance to meet both Roadkill hosts

Mike Finnegan and David Freiburger are heading to Roadkill. Finnegan will bring iconic Roadkill builds, including the famed Rotsun, Stubby Bob and a soon-to-be-revealed vehicle, and will also take to the track for a best-of-three showdown, racing Rotsun against Street Outlaws star Jeff Lutz in the legendary Roadkill Monza. Freiburger will join two-time Grudge Match Race winner Morgan Evans on the livestream, beginning at 2 p.m. ET, providing expert race commentary. Fans who purchase the Ultimate VIP Riser ticket package will also have the chance to meet both Roadkill hosts New Race Simulators: Fans can jump behind the wheel in a pair of new Microsoft Forza Horizon 6 race simulators and experience high-speed virtual competition before checking out the newly revealed Dodge Charger and other Dodge vehicles on display. The Dodge exhibit will also include a spray-on tattoo station for children

Fans can jump behind the wheel in a pair of new Microsoft Forza Horizon 6 race simulators and experience high-speed virtual competition before checking out the newly revealed Dodge Charger and other Dodge vehicles on display. The Dodge exhibit will also include a spray-on tattoo station for children Chrysler Comes to Roadkill: The Chrysler brand will also take part in the Roadkill Nights festivities, showcasing two modified Chrysler Pacificas and hosting a cooling station to help fans beat the heat

Previously announced full-day Roadkill Nights fan events include:

The Direct Connection Grudge Match reignites with the twin-turbo, 550-horsepower, SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Scat Pack as the building block for a new format that amps up competition, storytelling and fan engagement across a multi-event season, with the winning racer and Charger Scat Pack taking center stage at the 2026 SEMA Show

Dodge Anniversary Alley features current and classic Dodge rides, including a selection of Dodge Charger muscle cars celebrating 60 years of the iconic Charger nameplate

Dodge Charger Thrill and Drift Rides in SIXPACK gasoline-powered Dodge Charger muscle cars

In addition to signing autographs, NHRA stars Pruett and Hagan will perform burnouts on Woodard Avenue in their 12,000-horsepower Dodge Nitro-powered drag cars

Media personality and Hemmings Director of Programming Mike Musto, builder and fabricator Suppy Wejpanich of Suppy's Garage, and pro-drifters and X-Comp drivers Corey Hosford and Micah Diaz will perform exhibitions in new Dodge vehicle builds debuting at Roadkill

Additional celebrity appearances include Dylan "Mamba" Smith, a popular NASCAR analyst and Dodge brand ambassador, and the live-announcing team featuring Brian Lohnes and KJ Jones

Dodge vehicles on display include the Dodge Charger lineup, HEMI-powered Dodge Durango lineup and more

United Way silent auction, supporting charitable initiatives, puts items up for bid, including an Ultimate VIP Riser ticket package for two, Ram NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck memorabilia, Radford Racing School experience and unique Dodge artwork. Visit unitedwaysem.org for information

Exhibition runs

Vendor midway

Food trucks and much more

MotorTrend

MotorTrend has chronicled the auto industry's past, present, and future since 1949, catering to in-market shoppers and enthusiasts through authoritative, entertaining storytelling, world-class photography, and engaging video presentations. In addition to in-depth coverage of the latest in automotive technology, reporting on breaking news, and features on the biggest personalities, MotorTrend reviews hundreds of new cars every year, leveraging objective testing and the team's extensive expertise. Its renowned MotorTrend Car of the Year, SUV of the Year, and Truck of the Year awards are also internationally recognized as among the most prestigious in the industry. Follow MotorTrend on X, Instagram and Facebook.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car

550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

Quickest and most powerful AWD muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 14 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: dodge.com

Direct Connection: DCPerformance.com

Facebook: facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: @dodgeofficial

X: @dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: youtube.com/dodge, youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis