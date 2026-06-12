Dofo Tea Refreshes Its Look to Make a Centuries-Old Tea Ritual Feel at Home in Any Kitchen

A redesign built around one idea: the care of Teochew Gongfu Tea should be as easy to live with as it is to admire

CHAOZHOU, China, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dofo Tea, a premium Chinese tea brand rooted in the centuries-old Teochew Gongfu Tea tradition, has completed a full brand refresh, with new packaging now live across its entire lineup. The redesign is less about a new look than a new invitation — bringing one of China's most revered tea cultures within easy reach of anyone curious enough to pour a cup.

A Redesign Guided by the Ritual Itself

Dofo Tea Product Packaging Redesign Images

For most Western drinkers, Chinese tea can feel like a closed world — hard to tell apart, harder to know where to begin. Dofo Tea's refresh was shaped around removing that hesitation.

A color for every tea. Each variety now carries its own dedicated color, so even a first-time drinker can recognize, remember, and reach for the right tea with confidence — turning an unfamiliar category into something approachable.

Each variety now carries its own dedicated color, so even a first-time drinker can recognize, remember, and reach for the right tea with confidence — turning an unfamiliar category into something approachable. An opening worth slowing down for. Gongfu Tea has always been about attention, not haste. The new lift-top box opens with a quiet, deliberate ease, making the simple act of reaching for your tea the first small moment of the ritual.

Gongfu Tea has always been about attention, not haste. The new lift-top box opens with a quiet, deliberate ease, making the simple act of reaching for your tea the first small moment of the ritual. Ready to give, by design. Finished with a satin ribbon bow, every order arrives looking like a gift — an extension of Dofo Tea's mission to carry a treasured Chinese tradition to people far beyond its origin.

Trusted Quality Behind Every Box

Founded by government-certified Senior Tea Taster Mr. XU Jiahua, a third-generation artisan from Phoenix Mountain, Chaozhou, Dofo Tea crafts each variety with rigorous attention to purity and provenance, with every batch personally overseen by Mr. Xu. A champion of UNESCO-listed Teochew Gongfu Tea culture, the brand earned a Gold Medal at the AVPA Paris Gourmet International Tea Contest.

Experience the New Dofo Tea

Explore the refreshed collection at https://Dofotea.com and follow @DofoTeaOfficial for updates. To celebrate the refresh, customers receive 20% off all orders and free shipping on all U.S. orders for a limited time.

Dofo Tea. Serenity is Key.

SOURCE Chaozhou DoFo tea Co., Ltd.