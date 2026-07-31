Dogtails Mixology Launches Premium Recipe Card Deck and Cocktail Napkins for Dog Lovers

The first mixology brand built for dogs and the people who love them is now available online and at select local retailers

MADISON, Wis., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtails Mixology, the first premium mixology brand designed for dog lovers and their dogs, is now available. The flagship product, the Dogtails Mixology Recipe Card Deck ($28), pairs 24 craft cocktail recipes with 24 dog-safe "dogtail" recipes, all made with veterinarian-approved ingredients. A companion set of premium cocktail napkins ($12) launched alongside the deck, with a greeting card line coming soon.

Recipe Card Dogtails Mixology Box

The recipe deck includes 34 beautifully designed cards printed on thick matte cardstock, featuring cocktails with built-in mocktail substitutions, pawty inspiration, appawtizer ideas, and a dog-safe ingredient guide. Ingredient selections were reviewed by a licensed veterinarian and lead veterinary technician at Oconomowoc Animal Hospital. The deck is designed, assembled, and packaged for gift-ready presentation in the USA.

The cocktail napkins are a natural companion to the deck. Made from 100% recycled materials and printed with food-safe inks, each pack of 15 features full-bleed custom artwork and an all-over embossed, cloth-like texture.

The brand is the brainchild of Wisconsin-based founder Brenda Murty, who spent decades in human resources and more than 10 years as an educator in the Madison and Brookfield area before channeling a lifelong love of dogs into something entirely her own. "Dogs are already at the party, they're in the backyard, at the lake, on the blanket next to you," said Murty. "I just wanted to make sure they had something in their bowl, too."

Coming soon: Between Us Dogs, a greeting card collection written as conversations between dogs. The line skips traditional occasion-based formats in favor of relationship-driven humor rooted in the behaviors every dog owner recognizes.

Dogtails Mixology is available at dogtailsmixology.com and select local retailers.

About Dogtails Mixology

Dogtails Mixology is a luxury, veterinarian-reviewed recipe card deck that pairs craft cocktails for humans with safe, dog-friendly "dogtails" for their canine companions. Designed for modern pet owners who see their dogs as part of every celebration, the brand transforms everyday gatherings into elevated, shared experiences—blending thoughtful ingredients, playful mixology, and a premium, giftable format.

SOURCE Dogtails Mixology