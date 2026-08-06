Dolby Vision 2 Arrives, Bringing Dolby's Most Advanced Picture Experience Yet to Hisense TVs

Select 2026 Hisense TVs are the first devices to receive Dolby Vision 2, delivering an immediate picture upgrade to viewers worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) and Hisense announced that Dolby Vision 2 is now available on select Hisense televisions with more models to receive firmware updates in the coming weeks. The milestone launches the first phase of a broader rollout, delivering Dolby's next-generation picture quality to viewers worldwide.

Dolby Vision 2 x Hisense

With this update, Hisense TV owners will immediately notice a difference across all Dolby Vision content. From movies and TV to games and live sports, everything they already love in Dolby Vision will look more captivating and authentic, offering a significant and immediate improvement to their Dolby Vision experience today. And the experience will only get richer with CANAL+, iQIYI, and Peacock committed to utilizing the expanded palette of Dolby Vision 2 capabilities.

"Dolby Vision 2 sets a new standard for what television can look like, and today consumers can experience that difference for themselves," said John Couling, Senior Vice President, Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories. "With this update, the entertainment you love in Dolby Vision now looks even better, setting the stage for even more incredible experiences to come."

Hisense's 2026 UX, UR9, UR8, and U7 (U7 pro in EU, MEA, CSA) televisions running Google TV or VIDAA OS will be the first to receive the update, unlocking Dolby Vision 2 over the coming weeks for consumers across North America, Europe, and APAC.

"Hisense customers expect the best, and Dolby Vision 2 delivers on that promise," said Sonny Ming, General Manager of TV Product Marketing Department, Hisense. "The moment users turn on their Hisense TV, they're immersed in lifelike visuals—delivering the vivid, true-to-life viewing experience Hisense displays are designed for."

Available in two device tiers, Dolby Vision 2 builds on the legacy of Dolby Vision to meet the evolving expectations of today's viewers and unlock the full potential of modern displays while delivering a more authentic and uncompromised picture.

Powering all Dolby Vision 2 TVs:

A powerful new image engine to deliver an enhanced Dolby Vision experience across both new and available Dolby Vision titles.

to deliver an enhanced Dolby Vision experience across both new and available Dolby Vision titles. Content Intelligence is a creative-driven feature that leverages new and existing metadata to further bridge the creative suite to the viewer's living room. Leveraging precise instructions embedded in every title, it dynamically adjusts the picture based on what you're watching, so every scene looks its best — from the darkest cinematic moments to the most action-packed sports and games. No remote or complex settings required.

is a creative-driven feature that leverages new and existing metadata to further bridge the creative suite to the viewer's living room. Leveraging precise instructions embedded in every title, it dynamically adjusts the picture based on what you're watching, so every scene looks its best — from the darkest cinematic moments to the most action-packed sports and games. No remote or complex settings required. An intensity slider allows users to control the depth and richness of their Dolby Vision 2 experience to compensate for contrast lost by viewing angles or reflections while also enabling more personalization based on individual preferences.

For premium TVs, Dolby Vision 2 Max builds on these benefits even further with unique capabilities designed for the highest-performing displays — including Hisense's UX, UR9, UR8, and U7 (U7 pro in EU, MEA, CSA) which will be the first TVs in the world to support it. Features include:

Authentic Motion is a world first creative-driven tool that delivers to TVs a more cinematic feel while eliminating unwanted judder and soap opera effects for newly authored titles.

is a world first creative-driven tool that delivers to TVs a more cinematic feel while eliminating unwanted judder and soap opera effects for newly authored titles. Light Sense 2, which continuously optimizes picture quality for any lighting environment without compromising artistic intent so that even the darkest scenes in a sunlit room become crystal clear.

which continuously optimizes picture quality for any lighting environment without compromising artistic intent so that even the darkest scenes in a sunlit room become crystal clear. Pro settings that give enthusiasts even more precise control over how their display performs.

About Hisense:

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

About Dolby:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Cinema, Dolby OptiView and the double-D symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Dolby

Cairon "Jamie" Armstrong

[email protected]

Hisense

Hisense PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.