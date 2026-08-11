Dollamur Partners with UFC BJJ Opens to Supply Competition Surfaces Nationwide

Dollamur announced a partnership as the exclusive competition mat provider for the UFC BJJ Opens tournament series. Post this

In addition to outfitting the tournament floors, Dollamur will feature an interactive vendor booth at upcoming UFC BJJ Opens events. Attendees, competitors, and fans are invited to stop by to test out products, consult with mat specialists, and unlock significant, event-exclusive discounts on Dollamur home training mats.

Visit the Dollamur website to learn more about its Martial Arts mats, like those featured at upcoming UFC BJJ Opens events.

Elevating the UFC BJJ Experience

"Teaming up with the UFC BJJ Opens series is an exciting step that highlights our dedication to combat sports," commented Mike Swain, 4-Time Judo Olympian and Dollamur VP of Martial Arts. "We've spent decades perfecting mat manufacturing to support athletes at every level. Beyond equipping the venue floor, we're thrilled to connect directly with the community through our on-site booth, giving fighters and fans a chance to take home premium training mats at significant event-only savings."

The UFC BJJ Opens series serves as a premier competitive platform designed to establish a gold-standard tournament circuit across the country.

Dollamur Mats Lay the Foundation

Competitors at UFC BJJ Opens events will battle on Dollamur's cutting-edge BJJ mats, engineered for stability, traction, and shock absorption. Dollamur martial arts mats feature proprietary FLEXI-Roll® and FLEXI-Connect® technology, which:

Create lightweight, portable mats that deliver elite performance

Utilize a high-strength hook-and-loop connection system

Eliminate the need for traditional mat tape

Streamline event setup and teardown times

Provide a seamless, gap-free surface that reduces injury risks

Are trusted by thousands of martial arts schools and competitions worldwide

Will be available with exclusive, event-only discounts on home training mats at the official Dollamur booth

For more information on event schedules and tournament registration, visit the official UFC BJJ Opens website.

About Dollamur

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, and established in 1996, Dollamur is the leading global manufacturer and distributor of high-performance competitive sport surfaces for martial arts, wrestling, cheerleading, gymnastics, and fitness. Utilized by elite teams, training centers, schools, franchises, and international competitions worldwide, Dollamur is trusted by the best for its unmatched shock absorption, durability, and innovation. To learn more, visit dollamur.com.

Media Contact

Ryan Cormier

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Dollamur