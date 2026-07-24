Domaine Pierre Damoy begins a new chapter as part of Roederer Collection

REIMS, France and GEVREY-CHAMBERTIN, France, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Domaine Pierre Damoy today officially joins the distinguished lineup of exceptional wine estates and houses within Roederer Collection. With the completion of this acquisition, the iconic Gevrey-Chambertin wine estate, located in the heart of the Côte de Nuits, enters a new phase in its history. The acquisition also marks a milestone for Louis Roederer, representing its first acquisition in Burgundy in this, its 250th anniversary year.

Frédéric Rouzaud Domaine Pierre Damoy Frédéric Rouzaud

For Louis Roederer, a family-owned, independent Champagne House, the addition of Domaine Pierre Damoy to Roederer Collection is first and foremost a recognition of an exceptional vineyard heritage, rooted in Burgundy's greatest terroirs, and whose singular character called for a long-term vision.

Domaine Pierre Damoy includes nearly eight hectares of Grand Cru vineyards, primarily within the prestigious appellations of Chambertin, Chambertin-Clos de Bèze and Chapelle Chambertin, together with Clos Tamisot, a monopole vineyard in Gevrey-Chambertin. This exceptional estate also boasts a remarkable vine heritage, with a high proportion of old vines and exceptional genetic diversity.

The acquisition reflects the philosophy at the heart of Roederer Collection: preserving, caring for and passing on exceptional wine estates, each with its own distinct identity, deep roots and a profound respect for the living world. From Champagne to Bordeaux, from the Rhône Valley to Provence, and from the Douro to California, Roederer Collection has grown through carefully selected partnerships with wine houses and estates, each with its own identity, history and style. Together, these businesses are united by the same uncompromising standards, the same commitment to stewardship, and the same vision of wine as a craft rooted in precision and a living bond between Man and Nature.

"In the year Louis Roederer celebrates its 250th anniversary, establishing a presence in Burgundy, one of the world's most prestigious wine regions, and becoming the steward of one of its great estates carries a special meaning for us. It resonates deeply with who we are: a family-owned and independent House, committed to the long term, to the land, to patient craftsmanship and to transmission. Domaine Pierre Damoy led us to take this step because it embodies everything we value most: exceptional terroirs, a remarkable vine heritage, a strong identity and a history that ranks among Burgundy's most iconic. Our mission now is to accompany this estate with humility and exacting standards, building on the remarkable work carried out by the Damoy family and preserving everything that makes it truly unique," said Frédéric Rouzaud, CEO of Louis Roederer.

About Roederer Collection

Roederer Collection refers to all the wineries and activities associated with the Louis Roederer Champagne House. Today, this group boasts more than 1,000 employees worldwide, 12 wineries, more than 1,100 hectares of vines, three distribution subsidiaries (Maisons Marques & Domaines), a wine négociant company (Maison Descaves), a corporate foundation dedicated to art and culture and a high-end hospitality offering consisting of reception facilities at its wineries, and its first hotel, the Christiania in Val d'Isère.

Roederer Collection is the result of a true meeting of minds and is based on a community of values - first and foremost, respect for nature and a strong sense of excellence - and on a shared desire to open up new horizons together, while preserving that which gives each entity its great strength: independence of spirit, the legacy of their respective histories and the driving force behind their creative energy.

http://www.roederer-collection.com/

Press Contact:

Xavier Barlier

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SOURCE Roederer Collection