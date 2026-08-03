Dominari Congratulates Powerus on its Multimillion Dollar Contract for Aerial Drone System

Powerus has announced a proposed merger with Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: PUSA); the merger has not closed and remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the effectiveness of a Form S-4 registration statement and applicable regulatory approvals

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Securities LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH), congratulates Autonomous Power Corporation, doing business as "Powerus", which announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tandem Defense LLC, has been awarded a multimillion-dollar contract for its aerial unmanned aircraft systems. This award also provides for ancillary support equipment, operator training, and field service representative support. This was a competitively bid award and provides a ceiling of up to $90 million and runs through mid-2028. This award is in addition to the multimillion-dollar distribution agreement announced last month.

As stated by Powerus, revenue to Powerus will depend on the individual task orders over the term of the contract. The $90 million figure represents the maximum potential value of the contract and is not a guaranteed or committed amount. More information about Powerus and this contract can be found on Powerus' website, https://www.power.us.

Dominari Securities has served as placement agent/underwriter across several capital raises for Autonomous Power Corporation, including its February 2025 Initial Public Offering, its July 2025 private placement of $26,000,000.00 and its March 2026 private placement of $9,000,000.00. Kyle Wool, CEO of Dominari Securities, stated, "Dominari congratulates Powerus on this achievement and its other recently announced agreements and the filing of its Form S-4 with the SEC. We are proud of this American company, that secured this competitively bid contract. We are committed to supporting American companies in critical industries and wish Powerus continued success."

About Dominari Holdings Inc.

The Company is a holding company that, through its various subsidiaries, is currently engaged in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading and asset management. In addition to capital investment, Dominari Holdings provides management support to the executive teams of its subsidiaries, helping them to operate efficiently and reduce cost under a streamlined infrastructure. In addition to organic growth, the Company seeks opportunities outside of its current business to enhance shareholder value, including in the AI and Data Center sectors.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Dominari Holdings Inc.

https://www.dominariholdings.com/

[email protected]

SOURCE Dominari Holdings, Inc.