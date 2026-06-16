Don't Wait for a Brown Lawn: Conserva Irrigation Urges Homeowners to Schedule Mid-Summer Sprinkler System Checkups Now

Annual mid-season inspections can save thousands of gallons of water, prevent costly repairs, and keep landscapes healthy through the hottest months of the year.

GLEN ALLEN, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures rise and irrigation systems operate at peak demand, Conserva Irrigation, the nation's leading provider of water-efficient irrigation services, is encouraging homeowners and commercial property managers to schedule a mid-summer sprinkler inspection before minor issues become costly problems.

While many property owners prepare their irrigation systems in the spring, few revisit them during the summer when systems are working hardest. During peak watering season, small malfunctions can quickly lead to water waste, turf damage, and expensive repairs.

Conserva Irrigation's certified technicians inspect systems while they are actively running, allowing them to identify issues that may not be apparent earlier in the year.

Common problems discovered during mid-summer inspections include:

Broken or misaligned sprinkler heads





Clogged nozzles and filters that reduce coverage





Inefficient watering schedules that do not reflect current heat and drought conditions





Leaking valves or underground pipe damage





Inefficient watering schedules that no longer match seasonal conditions





Overlapping spray patterns that create overwatered and underwatered zones





Controllers that have not been updated to local watering restrictions

According to the EPA's WaterSense program, the average household can waste up to 25,000 gallons of water annually due to irrigation inefficiencies. Properly maintained irrigation systems can reduce outdoor water use by as much as 30 percent while helping landscapes remain healthy during periods of extreme heat.

"Most homeowners set their irrigation controller in the spring and forget about it," said Heather Todd, brand president of Conserva Irrigation. "By mid-summer, sprinkler heads have shifted, nozzles have clogged and watering needs have changed. A simple inspection can help prevent unnecessary water waste, protect landscaping investments and avoid larger repairs down the road."

In addition to identifying maintenance issues, Conserva technicians can recommend smart irrigation technologies that automatically adjust watering schedules based on weather conditions and landscape needs. Many municipalities offer rebates for qualifying upgrades, helping property owners further reduce water consumption and utility costs.

Conserva Irrigation serves residential and commercial customers nationwide through its network of locally owned and operated franchise locations. Property owners are encouraged to schedule inspections by early July to ensure systems are operating efficiently before the hottest weeks of summer. To learn more or schedule an inspection, visit www.conservairrigation.com or call 1-800-CONSERVA.

About Conserva Irrigation

Conserva Irrigation is the nation's leading irrigation company focused exclusively on water conservation. Through a network of franchise locations across the United States, Conserva provides irrigation installation, maintenance, repair and smart technology solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company's mission is to preserve water resources while helping customers maintain healthy, beautiful landscapes.

Media Contact: Erin Charles

717-823-3925

[email protected]

SOURCE Conserva Irrigation