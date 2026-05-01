DOSE PARTNERS WITH JUICE PRESS TO DEBUT LIMITED-TIME SMOOTHIE, BRINGING CLINICALLY-BACKED WELLNESS TO EVERYDAY RITUALS

A daily ritual for lasting vitality, the Dose of Vitality smoothie - powered by Dose for your Liver® - will be available at all Juice Press locations nationwide throughout May

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dose, the clinically-backed supplement brand redefining daily wellness through liquid formulations designed to support the body's core health systems, announced a partnership with Juice Press to debut the Dose of Vitality smoothie - a limited-time offering available at all Juice Press locations nationwide from May 1 through May 30.

Dose of Vitality Smoothie

Rooted in the belief that lasting health begins with supporting the body's foundational systems, the Dose of Vitality smoothie brings Dose's clinically-backed approach to life in an accessible, everyday format - transforming supplementation into a seamless daily ritual.

Each Dose of Vitality smoothie includes a 2 oz shot of Dose's hero formula, Dose for your Liver®, blended with a refreshing mix of mango, passionfruit, ginger, lemon juice, stevia, flax fiber, and a coconut whipped cream swirl. This 2 oz serving of Dose for your Liver® delivers clinically-backed ingredients in a highly potent format — comparable to the functional equivalent of 17 cold-pressed turmeric shots Delivering both taste and functional support in one elevated experience, the smoothie provides a simple, approachable way to incorporate wellness into an everyday routine.

Clinically-backed to support energy, aid digestion, and promote liver health, Dose for your Liver® is formulated to target one of the body's most essential - yet often overlooked - systems. The liver plays a central role in processes related to energy, digestion, and overall wellbeing, making it a key focus for those taking a more proactive, long-term approach to health. In a 3-month, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study, more than 80% of participants showed a positive impact on key liver enzyme markers - including ALT, AST, ALP, and GGT - after consistent daily use.*† And 83% of participants reported improvement in occasional bloating after 3 months*† This research reinforces Dose's commitment to measurable, results-driven wellness and a science-backed approach to supplementation.

"Modern wellness has become increasingly complex, but the foundation of long-term health is actually quite simple - it starts with supporting the core systems that keep your body functioning at its best," said Vasu Goyal, Founder of Dose. "Through our partnership with Juice Press, we're making that approach more accessible by integrating clinically-backed supplementation into something people already enjoy as part of their daily routine. Dose of Vitality is designed to be more than just a smoothie - it's a ritual that supports how you feel day to day and over time."

Unlike traditional supplements that rely on complex pill regimens, Dose delivers nutrients in liquid form - optimized for absorption, ease, and taste. Each formula is clinically-backed, with a thoughtfully developed, plant-centered formulation designed to deliver synergistic support across the body's core systems through consistent, daily use. The Dose of Vitality smoothie reflects this philosophy, offering a simple, approachable way to incorporate daily supplementation into existing routines.

"At Juice Press, we're always looking to evolve our menu with offerings that not only taste great, but deliver meaningful functional benefits," said Rob Mesika, Chief Operating Officer at Juice Press. "Partnering with Dose allowed us to bring a clinically-backed approach to one of our most-loved formats, creating a smoothie that supports the body's core systems while fitting seamlessly into our customers' daily routines. The Dose of Vitality smoothie reflects our shared commitment to making wellness both accessible and impactful."

As wellness continues to evolve toward more intentional, results-driven routines, the partnership underscores a shared commitment between Dose and Juice Press to meet consumers where they are - delivering functional, high-quality offerings that fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles.

Each Dose of Vitality smoothie will include a QR code offering 35% off your first purchase at dosedaily.co. To celebrate the launch, Dose and Juice Press will host a community event at the Juice Press location on Greenwich Ave - 122 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011 - on May 2 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with exclusive gifting, engraved shot glasses with purchase, and members of Dose's Scientific Advisory Board on-site to share insights into the brand's clinically-backed approach to wellness.

Consumers can experience the Dose of Vitality smoothie at all Juice Press locations nationwide from May 1 through May 30. To learn more, visit dosedaily.co or explore the partnership at dosedaily.co/juicepress.

†Based on a 3-month, randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled clinical study, when taken daily.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Dose

Dose is a clinically-backed supplement brand redefining daily supplements with liquid formulations designed to support the body's core health systems and deliver measurable results you can feel through consistent use. Built on the belief that lasting health starts with foundational support, Dose targets key areas like liver function, cardiovascular health, and metabolic balance through synergistic blends of clinically studied ingredients.

Each formula is optimized for absorption, ease, and taste - offering a convenient, effective alternative to traditional pill-based routines. By simplifying supplementation into a daily ritual, Dose empowers a more informed, sustainable, and results-driven approach to long-term wellness - so people can continue showing up for the moments that matter most.

About Juice Press

Juice Press (JP) was founded in 2010 in New York City's East Village, driven by a vision to provide nutrient-dense, preservative-free, and organic food and beverages. Over the past sixteen years, Juice Press has evolved from a single 1,800-square-foot storefront into one of the most prominent organic food and wellness companies in the United States.

The overarching mission of Juice Press is to create the most trusted nutrition and wellness brand on the planet. Juice Press is fanatical about the power of plants and strives to be the definitive source of convenient, healthy nutrition. The company's core philosophy is encapsulated in the "JP Pledge," which guarantees innovative products based on the latest nutritional science, exceptional customer experiences, a commitment to zero waste, and environmental protection.

Juice Press's business strategy is built on three pillars: efficiency, innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company controls its supply chain meticulously, producing approximately 85% of its offerings in-house using 100% USDA Organic ingredients. This vertical integration, supported by advanced inventory management technology, ensures unparalleled quality control and freshness. Furthermore, Juice Press has cultivated strategic partnerships with premier lifestyle brands such as Nutrafol, Dose, and Cowboy Colostrum, granting unique access to highly engaged, health-conscious consumer demographics.

MEDIA CONTACT: Alex Rizzo, [email protected], 5163062373

SOURCE Dose