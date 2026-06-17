DossDocs Launches On-Demand SBA 7(a) Regular and 7(a) Express Loan Document Automation

DossDocs SBA Docs gives lenders instant access to 50-state compliant SBA loan documents with no strings attached.

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DossDocs™, the most widely used on-demand loan document platform serving the real estate industry and built by one of the nation's leading mortgage lawyers, Dennis H. Doss, today announced the launch of SBA Docs, a new product that automates SBA 7(a) Regular and SBA 7(a) Express loan document packages on demand. Lenders can generate a compliant SBA package in minutes.

DossDocs SBA Docs gives lenders instant access to 50-state compliant SBA loan documents with no strings attached. SBA documentation is where good loans can still go bad. A missed certification, wrong disclosure, incomplete collateral document, or mishandled fee can give the SBA a reason to challenge the guaranty. DossDocs SBA Docs was built for that risk, turning complex SBA requirements into one on-demand workflow.

SBA documentation is where good loans can still go bad. A missed certification, wrong disclosure, incomplete collateral document, or mishandled fee can give the SBA a reason to challenge the guaranty. DossDocs SBA Docs was built for that risk, turning complex SBA requirements into one on-demand workflow.

"SBA lending has more moving parts than any other program out there," said Dennis Doss, Founder, DossDocs. "Wrong disclosure, missed cert, fee handled the wrong way, the SBA will come back on you. We built SBA Docs so that doesn't happen."

Highlights of DossDocs SBA Docs include:

50-State Compliance

State-specific logic and disclosure support across all 50 states.

Collateral & Guarantors

Real estate, personal property, or both, with dual-location mortgage support, optional LLC member pledge, up to four guarantors, and impound support.

Fees, Rates & Settlement

Fixed and variable rate support, per diem interest, lender and broker fees, net funding, permitted-purpose allocations, and all SBA Settlement Statement calculations.

Supporting Documents Included

SNDA, Business Purpose Certificate, Junior Lienholder Authorization, Holdback Agreement, Environmental Indemnity, Compliance Agreement, AML Declaration, ACH Authorization, W-9, Fair Lending Disclosures, First Payment Letter, Arbitration Option, and more.

Proactive SBA Updates

SOP changes are applied in days, not months. Packages reflect SBA changes without release-cycle lag or manual workarounds.

MyPortal with Workflow Management

Lenders can save workflows, duplicate deals, manage presets, and streamline repeat SBA loans.

"The complexity of SBA documentation is exactly why so many lenders dread it," said Aletha Nelson, Vice President, DossDocs. "We took all of that complexity and put it inside the DossDocs platform."

DossDocs SBA Docs works for credit unions, banks, independent lenders, and high-volume SBA teams. Whether a lender closes a few SBA loans a year or manages a steady pipeline, the platform provides on-demand access without contracts, minimums, or use-it-or-lose-it commitments.

SBA Docs is available now at www.dossdocs.com/sba-loan-documents, and for a limited time, DossDocs is offering the product free during the 60-day launch period, which starts Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

About DossDocs

DossDocs is an innovative, cloud-based platform developed by seasoned mortgage law attorneys with deep expertise in the complexities of lending. Offering best-in-class, 50-state compliant loan documents, DossDocs simplifies the entire loan documentation process with on-demand automation. For more information, visit www.dossdocs.com.

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SOURCE DossDocs™