Doughnuts Market | Growing Number of Stores and Retail Outlets to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The expanding number of stores and retail outlets is one of the main reasons fueling growth in the doughnut business. Urban teenagers are increasingly embracing the café socializing culture. A rise in the number of food service outlets is necessary due to the rising population in metropolitan areas and the sizeable white-collar workforce. Doughnut shops, coffee shops, and quick-service restaurants have all grown as a result of people's diverse interests and preferences for various foods and beverages, such as freshly baked products and hot beverages (QSRs).

Another factor boosting the increase of the doughnut market share is the rising desire for healthier doughnuts. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials will be a major challenge for the doughnuts market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The doughnuts market share growth by the yeast doughnuts segment will be significant during the forecast period. The majority of conventional yeast-raised doughnuts are sold in large retail establishments like Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (a division of JAB Holding Co. Sarl) and Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. Around the world, glazed yeast doughnuts are the most popular variety.

Vegan consumers are increasingly favouring vegan yeast-raised doughnuts, particularly in industrialized nations like the US and Canada. Such doughnuts are widely available from vendors in the market. As a result, during the forecast period, such vendor offerings are anticipated to help the yeast doughnuts market segment flourish.

Vendor Insights

The Doughnuts Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC

Doughnut Time Ltd.

Focus Brands LLC

Glory Hole Doughnuts

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Inspire Brands Inc.

J.CO Donuts & Coffee

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

McDonald Corp.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Doughnuts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.10 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC, Doughnut Time Ltd., Focus Brands LLC, Glory Hole Doughnuts, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., J.CO Donuts & Coffee, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, McDonald Corp., and Restaurant Brands International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Yeast doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cake doughnuts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Daylight Donut Flour Co. LLC

Doughnut Time Ltd.

Focus Brands LLC

Glory Hole Doughnuts

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Inspire Brands Inc.

J.CO Donuts & Coffee

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

McDonald Corp.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

