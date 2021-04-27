DOVE® Chocolate Puts A New Twist On Mother's Day Tradition With Nationwide "Mother's Night" Campaign

While the importance of quality friendships for Moms is evident, it's no secret that maintaining these types of close connections has been especially hard to do this past year with social distancing rules and new challenges many parents have faced during the pandemic. With this in mind, DOVE® Chocolate is giving Mom a unique chance to "own the night" and connect with a few of her closest friends through private, social distancing-friendly movie theater rental experiences across the country – no mom-bligations required.

"Staying connected with friends is crucial to a mother's well-being and sense of self," said Leslie Philipsen, Brand Director, DOVE® Chocolate. "More than a year into the pandemic, Moms are craving connection, particularly with friends they haven't seen in months. As part of a company that prides itself on creating better moments and more smiles, we wanted to find a way to safely offer Moms an opportunity to do just that. By taking care of all the small details on Mother's Night, we hope Moms across the country are able to relax, connect and enjoy a special night out."

To check participating theaters and showtimes for the private film screenings, visit this link. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Tuesday, May 4 at 9 a.m. EST, giving Mom the time she needs to invite those nearest and dearest to her. Only one entrant per theater is eligible to register. Upon registration, the winner will receive ten pre-paid tickets to share with friends for the exclusive theater experience at the designated showtime on the evening of May 9.

To sweeten the experience even more, Moms who register for the private film screening will be treated to an assortment of DOVE® Chocolate's newest innovation: silky-smooth Deeper Dark Chocolate (70% Cacao) and Deepest Dark Chocolate (82% Cacao) PROMISES®. Each dark chocolate has a special message inside the wrapper and comes in a resealable bag for lasting freshness. The new Deeper Dark Chocolate and Deepest Dark Chocolate PROMISES® are now available nationwide.

About DOVE® Chocolate

Pleasure infuses life with passion, inspiration and purpose and DOVE® Chocolate is on a mission to empower women to "choose pleasure" every day and live life fully with no regrets. DOVE® Chocolate embraces the spirit of choosing pleasure by crafting chocolate that unlocks pleasure from the very first silky-smooth bite. Starting with only the best cacao beans, Mars Wrigley takes great care to maintain the highest standards of quality when crafting DOVE® Chocolate. For more information about DOVE® Chocolate, visit www.dovechocolate.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

