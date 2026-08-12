Dover Completes Acquisition of Cloeren

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Dover

Aug 12, 2026, 16:30 ET

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) today announced that it has completed the previously reported acquisition of Cloeren Incorporated, which will become part of the MAAG business unit within Dover's Pumps & Process Solutions segment.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Jack Dickens

Adrian Sakowicz

Vice President – Investor Relations

Vice President – Communications

(630) 743-2566

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

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