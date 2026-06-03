Dover Fueling Solutions Launches DFS Crypto NOVA Payment Platform in EMEA

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced the launch of DFS Crypto NOVA®, its next generation secure, modular payment platform.

With the shift toward multi-payment environments, operators have a greater opportunity to deliver fast, reliable transactions across a growing range of touchpoints. Crypto NOVA is designed to provide retailers and merchants with an open payment platform that integrates with forecourt and retail devices, from point-of-sale (POS) systems to outdoor payment terminals and EV charging, enabling consistent transaction processing. Available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), it also simplifies reconciliation between indoor and outdoor environments, helping operators manage increasingly complex payment journeys.

"As payment environments become more dynamic, retailers are managing multiple systems spanning fuel, retail and new services. With Crypto NOVA, our vision is to deliver a consistent and connected payment experience at every touchpoint and for every customer. The platform provides retailers and merchants with unified control, simplified reconciliation and operational excellence, powered by a trusted and scalable payment gateway," said Peter Van Nauw, DFS Senior Director and General Manager, Systems & Payment, EMEA.

Crypto NOVA's modular, open payment platform leverages one of Europe's largest fuel retail payment gateways, Tokheim OASE™ (online authorization and switching environment), enabling reliable transaction processing and acceptance of over 250 card types across Europe. Built on an Android™ platform, it supports flexible applications, contactless transactions and credit, debit, fuel and loyalty cards.

Crypto NOVA meets IFSF industry standards and holds PCI PTS 6.x SRED accreditation, providing a secure foundation for processing as unattended payment environments such as pay-at-pump and self-service checkouts continue to grow. It can also be extended to support PCI DSS and point-to-point encryption (P2PE) in combination with Tokheim OASE, helping to protect transaction data.

To learn more information about Crypto NOVA, visit DFS Crypto NOVA.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne®, Tokheim®, OPW®, ProGauge®, Fairbanks®, AvaLAN Networks™, LIQAL®, Bulloch Technologies®, and SiteIQ™, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Dover Fueling Solutions Contact:

Amy Cearley

(512) 484-4259

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover