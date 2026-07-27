Dr. Brandy Zachary and TDZ Functional Medicine Academy Earn Five Stevie® Awards in the Third Annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, Including Two Golds

From Lifetime Achievement to Technical Innovation, TDZ-FMA's Clinical AI Ecosystem and Practitioner Platform Earn Recognition Across the 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence

SHERIDAN, Wyo., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brandy Zachary, DC, IFMCP, founder and CEO of The Dr Z Functional Medicine Academy LLC (TDZ-FMA), has been named a two-time Gold Stevie® Award winner in the third annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence: once for Lifetime Achievement, and once for Technical Innovation of the Year in Educational Technology, for The Dr. Z Way App. TDZ-FMA's clinical software and consumer platform also earned three additional Stevie Awards in the same competition, bringing Dr. Z and her ecosystem of technology companies to five wins this year.

Speed Speed Custom logo for five Stevie Awards.

TDZ-FMA's 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence wins:

GOLD — Lifetime Achievement Award — Dr. Z, DC, IFMCP, Founder & CEO, TDZ Functional Medicine Academy

GOLD — Technical Innovation of the Year, Educational Technology — The Dr. Z Way App

SILVER — Technical Innovation of the Year, Digital Health & Health IT Providers — LabDX / Care Plan Builder

BRONZE — Technology Breakthrough of the Year — TDZ Functional Medicine Academy Clinical Technology Ecosystem

BRONZE — New Product of the Year — DiagnoseThis, Core DT Solutions LLC

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence are judged by more than 180 technology and business professionals worldwide and received more than 700 nominations from organizations in 37 nations and territories this year, across categories spanning artificial intelligence, healthcare technology, educational technology, information technology, and more. Winners are determined solely by average judge score. Dr. Z's two Golds recognize both her individual body of work, through the Lifetime Achievement Award, and the technology platform itself, through the win for The Dr. Z Way App, while three additional Silver and Bronze wins recognize the rest of TDZ-FMA's technology ecosystem: a five-award sweep that judges' comments suggest reflects both the depth of the underlying software and the scale of its real-world adoption.

What Independent Judges Said

"The technology is genuinely innovative: integrating 65+ lab panels from different domains, parsing unstructured patient data, and generating phased care plans with contraindication logic and meal plans."

— 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence Judge, Technical Innovation of the Year

"Care Plan Builder closes a genuine gap. No competing platform merges findings across 65+ panel types and generates sequenced, visit-by-visit care plans. The safety gating and dual-range analysis add clinical credibility. Early adoption metrics are solid."

— 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence Judge, Technical Innovation of the Year

"A strong functional medicine AI workflow that significantly reduces manual effort in complex case management... the 3-minute output versus 3+ hours of manual work shows clear efficiency and productivity gains. Built-in safety checks, contraindication logic, and referral triggers add important clinical responsibility. Strong adoption and measurable usage metrics support real-world impact."

— 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence Judge, Technology Breakthrough of the Year

"Dr. Z's TDZ-FMA exemplifies transformative innovation in functional medicine education and business development. With proprietary tools tailored to healthcare compliance and sustained global growth, it empowers practitioners 24/7. A definitive leader in technology-enabled healthcare solutions."

— 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence Judge, Technology Breakthrough of the Year

Dr. Z didn't set out to build clinical software. She set out to survive a medical system that had failed her, then spent the rest of her career making sure it couldn't fail anyone else the same way.

A traumatic brain injury, years of rebuilding, and a later health collapse left her on Social Security disability as a single mother living on less than $1,000 a month, with no diagnosis and no answers from conventional medicine. She reactivated her license, ordered her own labs, and taught herself to read the data that no one else would interpret for her. That process, repeated for patient after patient once she reopened her practice, became the blueprint for LabDX: software built by a practitioner who had personally sat on both sides of the exam table, and who understood exactly how much time, guesswork, and risk of error the manual version of that work created.

That same instinct, building the tool she once needed herself, is what the Stevie judges pointed to when they called TDZ-FMA's ecosystem "transformative" and "a definitive leader in technology-enabled healthcare solutions."

The Dr. Z Way App: The Platform Behind the Second Gold

The Dr. Z Way App is the practitioner-facing side of TDZ-FMA's technology ecosystem, a single platform hosting more than 35 tools that function as an always-on coaching system for functional medicine practitioners. It spans clinical tools, business tools, marketing tools, sales tools, and training, covering everything from drafting a practice's mission and values to generating offers and sales funnels to providing state-specific legal and financial guidance for each practitioner's license type. Where LabDX and Care Plan Builder handle the clinical workflow, The Dr. Z Way App handles the business of running a practice, and its win for Technical Innovation of the Year in Educational Technology recognizes it as a standalone platform, not just a feature of the broader ecosystem.

"This nomination presents a well-developed educational technology platform that combines business coaching, operational guidance, and healthcare-specific AI workflows into a single practitioner support system. The Dr. Z Way demonstrates strong usability and practical value for functional medicine professionals."

— 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence Judge, Technical Innovation of the Year, Educational Technology

"An excellent tool for doctors who want to start their own practice."

— 2026 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence Judge, Technical Innovation of the Year, Educational Technology

LabDX & Care Plan Builder: The Software Behind the Silver Stevie

LabDX is clinical software that integrates more than 65 lab panel types (blood, stool, urine, and specialty panels including GI-MAP, GI Effects, IBS Smart, DUTCH, genomics, and OATs) into a single functional medicine analysis platform. Its Care Plan Builder module takes that lab data, along with unstructured patient intake information, and generates a phased, sequenced care plan complete with contraindication logic, safety checks, referral triggers, and meal plans, cutting a process that traditionally took three or more hours of manual charting down to roughly three minutes per case.

The platform is used by an estimated 700 practitioners daily. In April 2026 alone, LabDX processed 602 lab interpretations and generated 454 care plans, a 75 percent conversion rate from lab upload to finished, sequenced plan. Judges noted that no competing platform on the market merges findings across as many panel types into a single, visit-by-visit care plan, citing that differentiation, together with the built-in safety gating, as the basis for the Silver Stevie in Technical Innovation of the Year, Digital Health & Health IT Providers.

The TDZ-FMA Clinical Technology Ecosystem: The Bronze for Technology Breakthrough

Beyond LabDX, Care Plan Builder, and The Dr. Z Way App, judges recognized the wider TDZ-FMA Clinical Technology Ecosystem, the combination of accredited clinical education, proprietary practice-building tools, and AI-assisted clinical software, as a Technology Breakthrough of the Year winner. TDZ-FMA's programs are accredited through ACCME, ACPE, and ANCC and serve MDs, DOs, PAs, NPs, RNs, PharmDs, dentists, chiropractors, psychologists, and registered dietitians across 10 national credentialing bodies. Judges described the ecosystem as empowering practitioners "24/7" and called it well-developed across education, business coaching, and healthcare-specific AI workflows.

DiagnoseThis: A Bronze Stevie for New Product of the Year

DiagnoseThis, developed by Core DT Solutions LLC, is TDZ-FMA's consumer-facing platform. It generates personalized health "WHY Reports" for patients and connects them with credentialed functional medicine practitioners, extending the same clinical logic behind LabDX to the people functional medicine is meant to serve. Its Bronze Stevie for New Product of the Year rounds out TDZ-FMA's five wins in this year's competition.

"Winning five Stevie Awards in a competition this competitive, judged against technology companies from 37 countries, is a different kind of validation than anything we've received before. It tells us that what we're building at TDZ isn't just good for functional medicine; it holds up against the best technology being built anywhere, in any industry. That means a lot to a team that built this from nothing, and it raises the bar for what we're going to build next," said Dr. Z, DC, IFMCP, Founder & CEO, TDZ Functional Medicine Academy.

Winners will be honored at a red-carpet awards ceremony on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse in Paris, France, alongside winners of the 2026 Stevie Awards for Great Employers, The International Business Awards®, and the German Stevie Awards.

About TDZ Functional Medicine Academy

TDZ Functional Medicine Academy (TDZ-FMA) is a functional medicine education and clinical technology platform founded by Dr. Z, DC, IFMCP. Its accredited programs are recognized for MDs, DOs, PAs, NPs, RNs, PharmDs, dentists, chiropractors, psychologists, registered dietitians, and more, across 10 national credentialing bodies. TDZ-FMA's technology ecosystem includes LabDX and Care Plan Builder (clinical software integrating 65+ lab panel types into personalized, safety-checked care plans), used by hundreds of practitioners daily; The Dr. Z Way App (35+ practitioner business, marketing, sales, and training tools); and DiagnoseThis, a consumer platform developed by Core DT Solutions LLC that connects patients with credentialed practitioners. Learn more at www.TheDrZ.com.

About the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. Now in its third year, the program received more than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 37 nations and territories, evaluated by more than 180 technology and business professionals serving as judges. "We congratulate all of the winners in the third annual Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding achievements," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "Their innovations are helping shape the future of technology across every industry, and we look forward to celebrating their success on October 28." Details are available at Tech.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Teena Touch

TDZ Functional Medicine Academy

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DiagnoseThis

SOURCE The Dr Z Functional Medicine Academy, LLC