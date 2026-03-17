Dr. Desi Bartlett Featured in IDEA Health & Fitness Association's New Best Selling Book "Inspire the World to Fitness®"

KAILUA, Hawaii, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Desi Bartlett EdD CPT E-RYT, is a featured contributing author in the newly released book Inspire the World to Fitness®, published by IDEA® Health & Fitness Association.

Inspire the World to Fitness® brings together ten internationally recognized fitness leaders whose careers have shaped education, research, business leadership, and professional standards across the global health and fitness industry. The book includes a foreword by fitness icon Elaine "LaLa" LaLanne.

Originally introduced by IDEA in 2003, Inspire the World to Fitness® became the organization's signature initiative and guiding call to action. This new publication brings that initiative to life through the lived experiences and professional journeys of IDEA award recipients and industry leaders who have advanced ethical practice, mentorship, inclusion, and evidence-based education.

Amy Boone Thompson, CEO of IDEA, shares:

"Your body carries your dreams and your purpose. Treat it with care, gratitude, and attention. The way you care for yourself reflects the way you lead."

— Amy Boone Thompson

Dr. Desi Bartlett, recipient of the 2025 IDEA Fitness Leader of the Year Award, contributes a chapter titled "Inspiring Women Through Life's Sacred Transitions," which focuses on her work with pregnant women, new mothers, and women in the perimenopausal transition.

"This book represents the power of fitness leadership in a diverse and inclusive way. In my chapter, I share how my BodyMind Workout® system supports women through sacred transitions from pregnancy to perimenopause by integrating strength, yoga, meditation, and nutrition. I have the joy of working with women from all over the world, including celebrities, stay-at-home moms, and mompreneurs, and one truth remains constant: women rise when we support one another," shares Bartlett.

Desi will be sharing her signature system, the Bodymind Workout®, at the 2026 NIRSA+ IDEA World Conference & Expo April 7-10th in National Harbor, MD.

Inspire the World to Fitness® is intended for fitness professionals at every stage of their careers, as well as industry stakeholders and enthusiasts committed to advancing health through movement.

This best-selling book is available now at www.inspiretheworldtofitness.com

For more information about Dr. Desi Bartlett, visit desibartlett.com

About Desi

Dr. Desi Bartlett, EdD, CPT, E-RYT, is a women's health expert, celebrity yoga and fitness instructor, and the creator of The BodyMind Workout®, a signature system that integrates strength training, yoga, and mindfulness to support women through every stage of life. With over 30 years of experience, she has worked with several A-list clients.

Dr. Bartlett is the author of Your Strong Sexy Pregnancy: A Yoga and Fitness Guide and co-author of Total Body Beautiful: Secrets to Looking and Feeling Your Best Over Age 35, with a foreword by Kate Hudson. She is a featured instructor on platforms including Beachbody On Demand, iFit, and DailyOM. Her work has been featured across major media outlets including ABC, NBC, and Univision, and she has been recognized as one of MSN's Top 10 Voices for helping people feel better.

About IDEA® Health & Fitness Association

IDEA® Health & Fitness Association is the world's leading organization of fitness and wellness professionals, serving more than 375,000 members in over 80 countries. For more than four decades, IDEA has provided education, research, standards, and community to elevate the profession and support those who Inspire the World to Fitness®. Through events, publications, digital platforms, and global partnerships, IDEA advances the role of fitness professionals as essential contributors to global health and well-being.

Media Contact:

Dr. Desi Bartlett

[email protected]

www.desibartlett.com

Available for interviews and speaking engagements

SOURCE BodyMind Workout®