In Honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Wellness Experts Dr. Desi Bartlett and Ilanit Blumenfeld, MPH, RDN, CDN, Announce Transformational Tuscany Retreat

November 4 to 8 Experience Offers Holistic Reset Where Ancient Wisdom Meets Modern Science

TUSCANY, Italy, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, renowned wellness expert Dr. Desi Bartlett, EdD, CPT, E-RYT, and Encore Retreat founder Ilanit Blumenfeld, MPH, RDN, CDN, announce an intimate wellness experience in the heart of Tuscany, Italy, November 4 to 8, 2026.

Dr. Desi Bartlett EdD E-RYT CPT

"Some places don't just hold you. They transform you," says Dr. Bartlett, who brings over 30 years of experience in health and wellness to this carefully curated retreat. "Mental health isn't separate from physical health, they're intimately connected. This retreat addresses both by creating a space where we can meet each woman where she is and share tools to help optimize her health from the inside out."

Ilanit Blumenfeld, MPH, RDN, CDN, founder of Encore Retreat and President of IBG Nutrition, adds: "We have chosen Tuscany during harvest season intentionally. This is when the land itself is at peak vitality, the perfect metaphor for the personal renewal our guests will experience. True well-being is about more than what you eat; it is about how you live, explore, and experience the world."

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Tuscany's rolling hills during peak harvest season, this five-day immersive retreat is designed to awaken and optimize the body, heart, and mind. The program seamlessly weaves together Dr. Bartlett's signature Bodymind Workout® methodology and Blumenfeld's science-backed functional nutrition philosophy, creating a holistic approach that integrates yoga, functional fitness, meditation, and mindful eating.

A Retreat Born from Ancient Wisdom and Modern Science

The Nourish Retreat addresses what the hosts call the "three wisdom centers: the gut, the heart, and the brain."

"We all carry wisdom in these three centers," explains Dr. Bartlett. "The gut knows instinctively, the heart feels deeply, and the mind thinks clearly. This retreat is about integrating all three, creating harmony between intuition, emotion, and intellect."

Mental health and physical health are intimately connected, a truth both experts have witnessed throughout their careers. By addressing both, they create a space where each woman is met exactly where she is, receiving practical tools to optimize her health from the inside out.

The Tuscan Experience: Where Nourishment Meets Transformation

Participants will experience:

Daily movement practices blending yoga and functional fitness led by Dr. Bartlett

Farm-to-table cuisine bursting with seasonal, local ingredients, guided by Blumenfeld's Mediterranean diet and Blue Zones philosophy

Restorative practices including meditation and yoga nidra

Breathwork and nervous system regulation techniques

Truffle hunting and authentic cultural immersion

Intimate group size ensuring personalized attention

"Mental Health Awareness Month reminds us that self-care is not selfish, it is essential," notes Dr. Bartlett. "After decades of working with clients, I have witnessed how stress, anxiety, and burnout impact every aspect of health. This retreat offers practical tools for nervous system regulation and mental wellbeing that participants can integrate into their daily lives long after they return home."

Early Registration Now Open Spaces are limited for this intimate November experience.

About Dr. Desi Bartlett, EdD, CPT, E-RYT Dr. Desi Bartlett is an internationally recognized wellness expert with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology, a master's degree in corporate fitness, and a doctorate in kinesiology. She is the creator of the Bodymind Workout® and author of Total Body Beautiful: Secrets to Looking and Feeling Your Best After Age 35. Her client roster has included household names such as Ashley Tisdale, Emma Roberts, and Kate Hudson. She has graced the covers of over 10 yoga and wellness magazines and leads transformational retreats internationally from her home base in Oahu, Hawaii.

About Ilanit Blumenfeld, MPH, RDN, CDN Ilanit Blumenfeld is a Registered Dietitian, Public Health Expert, and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in the healthcare, wellness, and food industries. As the President and Owner of IBG Nutrition and Encore Retreat, she blends science-backed expertise with real-world, practical solutions. Her philosophy rejects restrictive diets in favor of balance, longevity, and making wellness a way of life. Drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean diet and Blue Zones lifestyles, she focuses on holistic wellness, emphasizing functional nutrition, exercise, sleep, mindfulness, and human connection. A recognized thought leader featured on television and in magazines, Ilanit creates high-end, immersive wellness experiences that go beyond relaxation to inspire true transformation.

Retreat Details:

Dates: November 4 to 8, 2026

November 4 to 8, 2026 Location: Fonteverde Lifestyle and Thermal Retreat, Val d'Orcia, Tuscany, Italy

Fonteverde Lifestyle and Thermal Retreat, Val d'Orcia, Tuscany, Italy Registration: https://encoreretreat.com/tuscany-italy-retreat-2026/

https://encoreretreat.com/tuscany-italy-retreat-2026/ Availability: Limited Spaces Available

For media inquiries, interview requests, or high-resolution images, please contact: Email: [email protected] Phone: +1.646.326.4658

Website: www.encoreretreat.com

SOURCE BodyMind Workout®