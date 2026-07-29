Dr. Desi Bartlett Launches BodyMind Workout® to Fix Fitness for Perimenopause

30-Year Fitness Veteran Launches Perimenopause and Menopause Workout Platform

OʻAHU, Hawaii, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Desi Bartlett, EdD, CPT, E-RYT, today launched TheBodyMindWorkout.com — a digital platform built around her signature method, The BodyMind Workout®. It combines yoga, strength training, and meditation into one system designed to support women through perimenopause and menopause.

Desi Bartlett Award Winning Expert Women's Health Expert

The timing tracks a surge in demand. More than 30 million U.S. women are currently between ages 40 and 55, according to U.S. Census data cited by NRC Health, and online search interest in perimenopause has climbed more than 50% year-over-year, per trend intelligence firm Spate. Yet most fitness programming is still designed for women in their 20s and 30s. Workouts that once worked stop delivering results once perimenopause hits — that's the gap TheBodyMindWorkout.com was built to close.

"Most fitness programs are still built for a 25-year-old body — more intensity, more restriction, more pushing through," Dr. Bartlett said. "The BodyMind Workout was built to close that gap — not with fragmented advice, but with one method that treats the body and mind as connected, not separate."

The platform includes The BodyMind Workout® in full, plus standalone practices in yoga, strength training, and prenatal fitness — all designed to be done at home, with no gym or equipment required, so it fits even the busiest schedule.

Dr. Bartlett brings 30 years of experience in fitness and wellness. She has authored three books, was named the 2025 IDEA® Fitness Leader of the Year and a 2026 MSN Top Health Voice, and is a Hispanic leader in an industry that rarely centers women of color in perimenopause and midlife wellness.

Her client roster spans USC, LMU, UIC, Mattel, and Lululemon, as well as celebrity clients including Kate Hudson, who wrote the foreword to Dr. Bartlett's co-authored book Total Body Beautiful. She also leads international wellness retreats.

"When I started The BodyMind Workout, I didn't have the energy to get to the gym. It made it easy to do at home and helped me finally get consistent sleep, clear the brain fog, and get back the energy perimenopause had taken from me."

— Rachelle, Special Education Teacher

TheBodyMindWorkout.com is live and ready to explore.

Dr. Bartlett Is Available for Interview On

Perimenopause and menopause symptoms — brain fog, fatigue, sleep issues, and more — and how to treat them

Why the emotional and mental toll of perimenopause often outweighs the physical symptoms — and how movement helps

Cutting through the wave of perimenopause misinformation spreading on social media

Why menopause is becoming a longevity issue — training now to protect brain, bone, and heart health for decades to come

Building a routine that fits a real schedule — at home, no gym required, in as little as 15 minutes a day

Media Contact:

Jamie Walker

213-840-9690

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Desi Bartlett