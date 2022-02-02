Dr. Doug's Balms Keep Skin Moisturized During the Cold Winter Weather

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Both "Dr. Doug" Strobel and Natalie Gardner, the team behind Dr. Doug's Miracle Balm, know how hard it can be to keep the skin moisturized and well-hydrated. Every year, when the cold weather rolls around, dry skin becomes an issue for millions of Americans. This past season even typically warm areas like California and the Pacific Northwest faced unusually bitter winter weather.

Every time that chill sets in, it doesn't take long before hands, feet, and other areas of the epidermis start to crack, turn red, get rough and itchy, and, at times, even bleed. This comes from a variety of factors. Colder air can lead to lower humidity levels. Biting winter gales can also create dry conditions. Even indoor heating systems can exacerbate the lack of moisture. And, of course, the ongoing pandemic has led to a near-perpetual need to wash one's hands …to the detriment of the skin's hydration.

That's where Dr. Doug's Miracle Balm can help. Dr. Doug's Balms were created to address real issues that the founder himself grappled with. Neurologist, veteran, and entrepreneur "Dr. Doug" Strobel, developed the formula to help himself and his friends preserve their skin in harsh conditions. The competitive, athletically-inclined lot needed an effective skincare solution to keep their skin safe and sound during strenuous activities.

The formula for skincare success seemed almost too easy to be true. Strobel simply combined ingredients that were natural, effective, and good for the skin. "Peppermint oil is good for you, coconut oil has good properties, and so on," the entrepreneur explains. Strobel remained committed to using simple, organic ingredients, all of which he combined and crafted by hand.

Seeing how effective the original formula was, Strobel started to produce it for a rapidly growing audience that included people from all walks of life — "Because it doesn't matter who you are or what you do," says Strobel, "everyone needs to take care of their skin."

The resulting business has continued to cultivate a growing audience of individuals who need help maintaining healthy, hydrated skin. Strobel points out that this issue is never more clearly on display than during the winter. As the dry weather attacks the skin, Dr. Doug's Miracle Balm and other, similar products offer a simple, natural way to avoid rough, cracked, and bleeding hands, feet, and other parts of the epidermis, no matter how cold the temperature, strong the wind, or perpetual the hand-washing may be.

About Dr. Doug's Balms: "Dr. Doug" Strobel and Natalie Gardner co-founded Dr. Doug's Balms in Carmel, Indiana in 2016 after finding smashing success with their original "Miracle Balm" solution. The brand's growing line of organic skincare products continues to wow customers as it faithfully delivers on its promise to "protect, heal, and restore." Learn more about the company's growing collection of skincare products at drdougsbalms.com .

