DR. JUDITH JOSEPH NAMED TO THE 2026 TIME100 CREATORS LIST OF THE 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL DIGITAL VOICES -- THE ONLY PHYSICIAN ON THE LIST

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME named Dr. Judith Joseph to the second-annual 2026 TIME100 Creators, a list recognizing 100 of the most influential digital voices. Dr. Joseph is the only physician included on this year's list.

Dr. Judith Joseph

Dr. Joseph, a board-certified psychiatrist and author of High Functioning, has built a devoted digital following by making mental health science accessible — bringing clinical insight on topics like high-functioning depression to audiences who might not otherwise seek out that information. As the sole doctor named to this year's list, her recognition underscores a rare distinction: bridging rigorous medical expertise with the reach and creativity of a digital creator.

"This recognition means so much because it validates what I've always believed — that medicine and social media aren't at odds with each other. They can work together to reach people who need real, accurate information about their mental health, often in the very moments they're searching for it," said Dr. Joseph.

"Being the only doctor on this list is a reminder of how much work there still is to do — to show people that credible medical voices belong in these spaces, not just alongside them," adds Dr. Joseph.

Dr. Joseph joins a roster of 100 creators spanning platforms and formats, selected by TIME for their reach, originality, and impact on the digital landscape.

The full list will appear in the July 27, 2026 issue of TIME, available on newsstands now, and is now live at ti.me/100creators.

For more information on Dr. Judith Joseph, visit her website drjudithjoseph.com and follow her @drjudithjoseph on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

ABOUT DR. JUDITH JOSEPH

Dr. Judith Joseph MD MBA is a board-certified psychiatrist, researcher and award-winning Time 100 creator. She is chair of the women in medicine initiative at Columbia University professor of psychiatry at NYU and an advisory board member and instructor at Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health's creator program. She conducted the first peer-reviewed clinical research study in high functioning depression in the world. This research was used to write her Instant National Bestselling Book "High Functioning" which was named an Audible to 10 Well-being book of 2025. She was a top 8% shared author on Spotify in 2025. Dr. Judith is a 2026 NAACP Image award nominee for the category of Outstanding Debut Author. She is one of TikTok's Discover lists top 50 Global Content Creators.

Dr. Judith's ground-breaking original research was presented at The White House in 2024 to the Executive Office of The President of The United States. Her work has led to her being named a 2024 top NAACP Mental Health Champion, a 2025 CNN Gamechanger and has led to a Congressional Proclamation Award by the US House of Representatives in 2023. Her bestselling book is published in over 20 countries and over 17 languages. The United Nations selected Dr. Judith to teach a workplace mental health course to their employees for World Mental Health Day in 2025, due to the global appeal of her work. Dr. Judith's mental health expertise is highly sought after and in addition to being an acclaimed public speaker, she has taught courses as an official LinkedIn Learning instructor and an official Masterclass instructor.

SOURCE Dr. Judith Joseph Media Inc.