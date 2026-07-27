Dr. Kenneth Pettine Scholarship for Disabilities Announces National Application Opportunity for Undergraduate Students

LOVELAND, Colo., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Kenneth Pettine Scholarship for Disabilities announces the opening of applications for its 2027 scholarship program, providing undergraduate students with documented disabilities an opportunity to receive financial support while recognizing resilience, academic commitment, and leadership. Established by Dr. Kenneth Pettine, the scholarship encourages students to share their personal experiences and future aspirations through an original essay that reflects the impact of living with a disability.

The Dr. Kenneth Pettine Scholarship for Disabilities is created to recognize undergraduate students who demonstrate perseverance in overcoming challenges while remaining committed to educational achievement and meaningful contributions to their communities and future professions. The scholarship reflects Dr. Kenneth Pettine's longstanding dedication to improving quality of life through innovation, education, and service.

As part of the application, candidates are required to submit an original essay of 750 to 1,000 words responding to the following prompt:

"How has living with a disability shaped your educational journey, personal growth, and future aspirations? Discuss the challenges you have overcome, the lessons you have learned, and how your experiences have influenced the impact you hope to make in your chosen field or community."

To be considered, applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited college or university, have a documented disability, maintain good academic standing, demonstrate leadership and dedication to educational success, and submit a complete application before the published deadline.

The scholarship offers a one-time award of $1,000 to the selected recipient. The application deadline is March 15, 2027, and the scholarship recipient is scheduled to be announced on April 15, 2027.

The scholarship is inspired by the professional achievements and lifelong commitment of Dr. Kenneth Pettine, whose career spans orthopedic surgery, regenerative medicine, clinical research, and medical innovation. As Founder and CEO of Paisley Laboratories, founder of the Orthopedic Stem Cell Institute and Premier Stem Cell Institute, and co-founder of Rocky Mountain Associates in Orthopedic Medicine, Dr. Kenneth Pettine continues to advance medical science through research, patented technologies, and participation in numerous FDA clinical trials.

Additional information regarding eligibility requirements, application instructions, and submission guidelines is available on the scholarship's official website.

Website: https://drkennethpettinescholarship.com/

SOURCE Dr. Kenneth Pettine Scholarship