Dr. Nadege Dady Announces Release of First Publication Titled The Plan Was

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nadege Dady, Ed.D. is proud to share the debut of her first book, "The Plan Was: A Story About Perseverance and Promise," now available on Amazon.

Demonstrating the power, determination and resilience of the human spirit, the inspirational story portrays the author's journey in navigating the complexities of her professional ambitions from youth through her personal aspirations into adulthood. "The Plan Was" presents a story of carefully laid out plans that continuously weave between triumph and tragedy, keeping the reader fully engaged in the twists, turns and outcomes.

In describing her purpose for the book, Dr. Dady stated, "I began writing this book as a letter to my younger self in an effort to organize my emotions and assign meaning to those experiences. I discovered there were important lessons that could benefit others: an appreciation for the struggle, the purpose of disappointment, and how/why we are divinely guided to strengthen our emotional core."

Readers have responded overwhelmingly positive to the new release, offering five-star reviews that included comments such as, "One of the most powerful aspects of The Plan Was is its ability to address the healing process after experiencing a tragic event." Another reader stated, "Thank you Dr. Dady for such an inspiring blueprint for future success."

About the Author:

Dr. Nadege Dady is an experienced educator with a terminal degree in Higher Education, Leadership, Management and Policy. Her ever-expansive career encompasses a range of health care sectors in the allopathic, osteopathic, and oral health care industries. These collective experiences fueled her passion for creating pathway programs for underrepresented groups in medicine. Adding to her broad range of experiences are consulting with the accrediting agencies responsible for medical school regulatory practices and editing for a medical journal.

