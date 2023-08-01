Dr. Nadege Dady Announces Release of First Publication Titled The Plan Was

News provided by

Dr. Nadege Dady

01 Aug, 2023, 08:22 ET

Favorably reviewed by many, this powerful story encourages positive development, pushing readers beyond fear toward successfully managing everyday challenges

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nadege Dady, Ed.D. is proud to share the debut of her first book, "The Plan Was: A Story About Perseverance and Promise," now available on Amazon.

Continue Reading
Book Cover
Book Cover
Dr. Nadege Dady image
Dr. Nadege Dady image

Demonstrating the power, determination and resilience of the human spirit, the inspirational story portrays the author's journey in navigating the complexities of her professional ambitions from youth through her personal aspirations into adulthood. "The Plan Was" presents a story of carefully laid out plans that continuously weave between triumph and tragedy, keeping the reader fully engaged in the twists, turns and outcomes.

In describing her purpose for the book, Dr. Dady stated, "I began writing this book as a letter to my younger self in an effort to organize my emotions and assign meaning to those experiences. I discovered there were important lessons that could benefit others: an appreciation for the struggle, the purpose of disappointment, and how/why we are divinely guided to strengthen our emotional core."

Readers have responded overwhelmingly positive to the new release, offering five-star reviews that included comments such as, "One of the most powerful aspects of The Plan Was is its ability to address the healing process after experiencing a tragic event." Another reader stated, "Thank you Dr. Dady for such an inspiring blueprint for future success."   

To obtain a copy of "The Plan Was: A Story About Perseverance and Promise" visit Amazon. Follow Dr. Dady's Facebook Author Page to learn more and share comments about the publication. To schedule an interview with Dr. Dady, contact Odalis Mino at 917-141-3841 or [email protected].

About the Author:
Dr. Nadege Dady is an experienced educator with a terminal degree in Higher Education, Leadership, Management and Policy. Her ever-expansive career encompasses a range of health care sectors in the allopathic, osteopathic, and oral health care industries. These collective experiences fueled her passion for creating pathway programs for underrepresented groups in medicine. Adding to her broad range of experiences are consulting with the accrediting agencies responsible for medical school regulatory practices and editing for a medical journal.

SOURCE Dr. Nadege Dady

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.