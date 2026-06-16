Dr. Phil's Envoy Media Co. to Launch Original Greenland Arctic Adventure-Exploration Docuseries

Multipart Series Featuring Greenland Energy Company to Be Produced, Telecast, and Streamed Across All Envoy TV Linear and Digital Platforms

DENVER and IRVING, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Energy Company (Nasdaq:GLND) (the "Company" or "Greenland Energy"), today announced a wide-ranging partnership with Envoy Media Co., founded and owned by Dr. Phil McGraw, anchored by an original docuseries - six one-hour weekly episodes - hosted by Dr. Phil and spotlighting Greenland Energy Company's Arctic exploration. Together, the companies will pair Envoy's end-to-end production operations and broad-reaching national distribution platforms with Greenland Energy's unprecedented Arctic energy initiative.

Click to watch a preview of the upcoming series below:

Arctic Wildcatters TEASER | Videos & Movies on Vimeo

McGraw will travel to Greenland to film the series, slated to premiere late summer 2026. Envoy TV will produce and distribute the docuseries across the company's full exhibition flywheel, including premiere airings on national and local cable, followed by encore telecasts on Envoy's FAST streaming channels, with additional content available via podcasts, streaming webcams, social media, and other digital platforms. Envoy TV's 24/7 distribution includes Spectrum TV from Charter Communications, the nation's #1 cable provider, in 41 top U.S. markets, and Frndly TV (VMPD), available nationwide. The Envoy FAST channel is carried on most major providers, including Samsung TV Plus, Local Now, and Hisense, and is projected to reach more than 220 million TV households and connected devices across the United States by the series premiere.

The docuseries will chronicle Greenland Energy's historic Jameson Land Basin project and its planned 2026 campaign in East Greenland, the country's first modern onshore oil exploration. The Arctic adventure series will capture the mission of these modern-day wildcatters, as well as the people and character of the country of Greenland itself. The extensive and complex production will deploy top-flight filming techniques to overcome the region's extreme and isolated conditions. The series is designed to inform, educate, while wildly entertaining audiences via this modern-day treasure hunt — its massive scope, technological innovation, life-changing social dynamics, and implications for energy security.

Prior to the series premiere, Envoy TV will release short-form stories featured in the initial episodes, optimized for social media and integrated with coordinated campaigns across Envoy TV and Greenland Energy Company channels, as well as being featured in other Envoy programming, including Dr. Phil Show podcasts and digital content.

"This docuseries represents a bold step forward in telling the story of responsible Arctic energy development," said Larry Swets, Chairman of Greenland Energy Company. "We're excited to have Dr. Phil and Envoy showcasing the innovation, logistics, and strategic vision behind the Jameson Land Basin project and to share why Greenland's energy potential matters for the future of energy security."

"Greenland Energy's CEO Robert Price and Chairman Larry Swets are modern-day treasure hunters whose mission has all the elements of an epic and highly entertaining media franchise," said Dr. Phil McGraw. "This docuseries will share with millions a world and an adventure the likes of which they've never seen. It's about the people, the behind the scenes work of their team of experts assembled from around the globe, environmentally sound resource development, the intense logistics and planning, the rich geography of Greenland, and her people, and the long-term vision required to bring this unparalleled project to life."

Greenland Energy Company recently announced that Arctic shipping vessels are scheduled to depart from Montreal, marking a major milestone toward its planned Jameson Land Basin drilling campaign. The company has also disclosed business relationships with key contractors, including Halliburton, Stampede Drilling, and IPT Well Solutions, as it prepares for its first modern onshore drilling in Greenland.

"We believe Greenland's energy potential is enormous, and the scale of what we're undertaking is historic," said Robert Price, CEO of Greenland Energy Company. "We are here to respect the people of Greenland, its heritage, the land, and the environment. We expect this docuseries will help communicate the preparation, infrastructure, and strategic importance behind our campaign. We're thrilled by the great work Envoy TV is doing, Dr. Phil's unique storytelling abilities, as well as the company's all-platform mass national distribution reach. We look forward to welcoming Dr. Phil to Greenland this summer as filming continues."

About Greenland Energy Company

Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) is an energy exploration company focused on responsibly developing Greenland's hydrocarbon resources, with an emphasis on the Jameson Land Basin. The company aims to advance oil and gas exploration and create a publicly traded platform for Arctic energy development. https://greenlandenergyco.com/

Contact: [email protected]

About Envoy Media Co., Inc.

Envoy Media is a multi-platform media company with a portfolio of networks and content services created and owned by national television icon Dr. Phil McGraw. The Irving, Texas-based company produces and distributes original, owned, and licensed content via its linear networks—EnvoyTV (pay cable) and EnvoyFAST (free, advertiser-supported channels)—as well as podcasts and the full spectrum of digital and social media platforms. The company launched its flagship network, EnvoyTV, in October 2025, with a mission to create content and original IP that informs, engages, and entertains—sparking thoughtful conversation and stimulating critical thinking. Through scaled strategic media distribution partnerships, EnvoyTV and EnvoyFAST already reach hundreds of millions of viewers nationwide. The company combines broad distribution with an innovative approach to common-sense original programming, connecting audiences with compelling voices, stories and information that matter to people who care. https://www.envoytv.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Greenland Energy Company. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, and any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "project," "scheduled," "seek," "should," "will" or similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: the expected production, distribution, and content of the docuseries; the anticipated premiere date of the series; the expected reach and distribution of Envoy TV's platforms; the Company's planned drilling campaign and exploration activities in the Jameson Land Basin; the strategic importance and potential of the Company's exploration project; and the Company's overall business strategy and objectives. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement its exploration strategy in the Jameson Land Basin; the results, costs, and timing of planned exploration and drilling activities; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its exploration and development program; fluctuations in commodity prices for oil, natural gas, and NGLs; the Company's ability to secure and maintain necessary exploration and drilling permits, approvals, and licenses; the performance of third-party contractors and strategic partners; operational risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and development; changes in political, economic, or regulatory conditions in Greenland; and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

SOURCE Greenland Energy Company