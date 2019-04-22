Dr. Seuss Enterprises Encourages Graduates to Dream Big with New "Oh, The Places You'll Go!" Products

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the company committed to caretaking Theodor Seuss Geisel's (Dr. Seuss's) legacy to ensure all ages can experience the amazing world of Dr. Seuss, is celebrating the latest crop of students, from pre-K to college, who are soon to embark on the next phase of life's journey following the pivotal milestone that is graduation, by paying homage to the beloved, bestselling title, Oh, the Places You'll Go!, with new partnerships and products that encourage graduates to "steer yourself in any direction you choose."

Each year, since the title was originally published by Random House Children's Books in 1990, graduates' friends and family, as well as many keynote speakers, have made it a tradition to gift his classic book and impart the incredible wisdom of Dr. Seuss to inspire the graduates to dream big. Oh, the Places You'll Go! is repeatedly honored on the New York Times Bestseller list and continues to rank as the number one graduation gift. In 2018 alone, all formats of Oh, the Places You'll Go! sold over 800,000 copies, securing the second spot in Publisher's Weekly Hardcover Backlist category.

"We are proud and humbled to know that for decades, families across the globe have looked to Ted's iconic Oh, the Places You'll Go! as the perfect graduation gift that inspires children and adults to follow their dreams after such a great achievement," said Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. "Now, the motivational words and classic rhymes found on each page are brought to life, thanks in large part to our trusted partners, through new products that honor the book just in time for graduation season."

Oh, the Places You'll Go! captures the meaning of graduation. Featuring Dr. Seuss's glorious rhymes, readers are motivated to "move mountains." Over the years, families have created unique, emotional connections to the timeless book; in fact, many parents purchase a copy, then invite their children's teachers to sign the book annually, ultimately gifting it to their child as a high school graduation gift and special keepsake.

This year, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is partnering with well-known companies for new product programs including:

Graduation Gift Assortment with Hallmark —Designed with graduates who are "off to great places," Hallmark's new Oh, the Places You'll Go! collection features a Dr. Seuss-themed luggage tag, canvas bag, water bottle, journal and more available exclusively at Hallmark Gold Crown® stores and Hallmark.com.

—Designed with graduates who are "off to great places," Hallmark's new collection features a Dr. Seuss-themed luggage tag, canvas bag, water bottle, journal and more available exclusively at Hallmark Gold Crown® stores and Hallmark.com. 2019 Walgreens Program —The new Walgreens program, presented by Vandor, dresses a mug, journal, pen, picture frame and more with iconic artwork from the Dr. Seuss book.

—The new Walgreens program, presented by Vandor, dresses a mug, journal, pen, picture frame and more with iconic artwork from the Dr. Seuss book. Tervis Tumblers and Water Bottles —Perfect for keeping hydrated on the go, this line of stainless steel tumblers and water bottles is delightfully colorful and features rhymes pulled directly from the pages of Oh, the Places You'll Go! .

—Perfect for keeping hydrated on the go, this line of stainless steel tumblers and water bottles is delightfully colorful and features rhymes pulled directly from the pages of . MantraBand—The original inspirational jewelry brand known for its signature motivational cuff bracelets will dedicate the month of June to its Oh, The Places You'll Go! collection of bands.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises works with a global portfolio of licensed partners representing every aspect of a modern lifestyle to create products designed to preserve and enhance the quality, value, dignity and reputation of Dr. Seuss. The new products inspired by Oh, the Places You'll Go! exist to elevate this title and appeal to a wider spectrum of targeted audiences, including young children, tweens, families and teachers as well as adult fans, during graduation season.

For more information on Dr. Seuss Enterprises, visit seussville.com, Instagram and Facebook

About Dr. Seuss

Theodor Seuss Geisel is quite simply the most beloved children's book author of all time. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 1984, three Academy Awards, two Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and three Caldecott Honors, Geisel wrote and illustrated 45 books for children. Hundreds of millions of copies have found their way into homes and hearts around the world. While Theodor Geisel died on September 24, 1991, Dr. Seuss lives on, inspiring generations of children of all ages to explore the joys of reading. For more information about Dr. Seuss and his works, visit seussville.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading children's entertainment company committed to caretaking Theodor Seuss Geisel's (Dr. Seuss's) legacy, ensuring that each generation can experience the amazing world of Dr. Seuss. Established in 1993 and based in San Diego, CA, the company's global portfolio complements the roster of iconic Dr. Seuss books, and includes films, TV shows, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships. Ted Geisel once said he never wanted to license his characters to anyone who would "round out the edges" – a guiding principle at Dr. Seuss Enterprises. For more information about Dr. Seuss and his works, visit seussville.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

