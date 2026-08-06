Dr. Thanapoom Boonipat Grant for the Arts Announces 2026-2027 Scholarship Cycle: Inviting Undergraduates Combining Art and Medicine to Apply

LUBBOCK, Texas, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Thanapoom Boonipat Grant for the Arts announces the opening of applications for its 2027 scholarship program, providing undergraduate students with an opportunity to showcase their original creative work through a competitive artwork submission process.

The Dr. Thanapoom Boonipat Grant for the Arts reflects Dr. Thanapoom Boonipat's belief that art and innovation flourish when creativity intersects with science, medicine & technology.

Applications are open to undergraduate students currently enrolled at accredited colleges or universities, regardless of their academic major or intended career path. The scholarship welcomes applicants from any field of study who possess artistic ability and are interested in exploring the connection between art and medicine through their creative work. Students from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply, including international students enrolled in undergraduate programs within the United States.

Applicants for the Dr. Thanapoom Boonipat for the Arts must submit original photographs of artwork they have personally created. Because this scholarship celebrates artistic achievement, applicants are encouraged to present their creative vision through visual examples of their work.

Each applicant may submit up to five (5) high-quality photographs of original artwork. Eligible submissions may include paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, printmaking, photography, mixed media, digital illustration, textile art, installation art, and other visual art forms. All submitted work must be the original creation of the applicant.

Photographs must be submitted in JPG, JPEG, or PNG format, with a maximum file size of 10 MB per image. Video submissions, animation files, portfolio websites, and external links will not be accepted.

The scholarship awards $1,000 to one outstanding recipient. Applications must be submitted by July 15, 2027, with the scholarship recipient scheduled to be announced on August 15, 2027.

As a board-certified plastic surgeon and fellowship-trained facial and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Thanapoom Boonipat, M.D. has consistently demonstrated how creativity and scientific knowledge complement one another in advancing patient care and innovation. Throughout his career, Dr. Thanapoom (MO) Boonipat, M.D. has championed the relationship between artistic insight and professional excellence

SOURCE Dr. Thanapoom Boonipat Grant for the Arts