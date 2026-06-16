DreamFace Technologies partners with USVetServ to bring Wellness Robots to Veteran's Administration

Ryan the Wellness Robot will bring meaningful engagement, entertainment and companionship to veterans

DENVER and GREENVILLE, S.C., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamFace Technologies creators of Ryan, the world's first Wellness Robot and USVetServ, a leader in connecting innovative technologies with government healthcare needs, have announced a partnership to deliver more life enrichment options for veterans in healthcare settings.

Ryan engages in meaningful conversations that promote companionship and well-being. Ryan hosts interactive entertainment that promotes fun, connection, and engagement.

"We are partnering with DreamFace because Wellness Robots are compelling additions to a care staff." Don Lee, CEO, USVetServ comments. "They can play a wide variety of games, host sing-alongs and even provide wind-down meditation. But what is really impressive is that Wellness Robots can engage in meaningful conversations that focus on an individual's interests - one who can talk sports, reminisce about the old times or even tell jokes. That's powerful stuff."

"DreamFace's Wellness Robot, Ryan, leverages the latest advances in AI, facial recognition, and speech processing to interact naturally and empathetically with people," says DreamFace CEO, Dr. Mohammad Mahoor. "That means Ryan can be many things - a companion, an entertainer, an exercise coach, a therapeutic assistant. All of these capabilities provide meaningful, engaging interactions that enrich the daily lives of veterans and support their cognitive health. Individuals who have access to Wellness Robot often refer to Ryan as their friend."

Find out more about Wellness Robots and Ryan by https://usvetserv.com/services/artificial-intelligence/

About DreamFace Technologies

DreamFace Technologies is dedicated to creating intelligent, engaging and empathetic robots that enrich the lives of individuals. Ryan, the world's first Wellness Robot, leverages the latest advances in AI, facial recognition, and speech and language processing to augment caregivers in a range of healthcare settings. Learn more at dreamfacetech.com.

About US VetServ

US VetServ provides high tech medical technologies to Government Healthcare agencies that support our Nation's Veterans, Active Duty personnel and others that serve to protect our freedom and safety. Our portfolio of technology products and solutions continues to evolve and currently includes Wellness Robots, Virtual/ Augmented Reality Clinical, IT Platforms, and Pharmaceutical Shipping Solutions.

Find out more at https://usvetserv.com

Media Contact

Mohammad Mahoor

7202015694

[email protected]

SOURCE DreamFace Technologies