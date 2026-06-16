Dreamology Labs Sues MSC Cruises, Seeking Nearly $1.9 Billion Over Alleged IP Theft

Complaint alleges abuse of power by Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago and a years-long pattern of fraudulent inducement and NDA-protected IP misuse

MIAMI, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alessandra Maderni, founder and CEO of Dreamology Labs, Inc., filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against MSC Cruises, MSC Cruises USA, and MSC Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago, alleging a years-long pattern of fraudulent business inducement, breach of a nondisclosure agreement, and trade secret misappropriation.

According to the complaint, filed on June 2, 2026, Maderni and Dreamology Labs spent years developing proprietary experiential entertainment IP and travel-technology ventures, including the Shipsomnia franchise and XploraWorld platform. At a formal NDA-protected presentation in Geneva in September 2019, former senior Disney executives personally endorsed the Shipsomnia venture directly to Vago and MSC executives. Plaintiffs allege MSC later launched at least four onboard attractions and entertainment offerings aboard multiple vessels that incorporated Plaintiffs' proprietary IP and commercialization strategies without credit or compensation.

Among the offerings is Pirates Cove Aquapark, recipient of the 2023 World Waterpark Association Leading Edge Award. A WhiteWater vendor case study credited Vago as the attraction's "creative driver" and described his role in pushing the team to dream bigger and shifting the concept from a space-themed attraction to a pirate-and-Kraken-themed experience. Plaintiffs allege those distinctive IP elements were previously disclosed to MSC through NDA-protected Shipsomnia materials.

The complaint asserts eleven causes of action, including trade secret misappropriation, copyright infringement, breach of NDA, fraudulent inducement, and additional allegations involving business practices and abuse of corporate authority. An independent preliminary but-for analysis estimates damages at nearly $1.9 billion, subject to discovery and expert analysis. The valuation is not a court finding or damages award.

About Dreamology Labs

Dreamology Labs, Inc. is an experiential entertainment IP and travel-technology company founded by Alessandra Maderni. Through brands including Shipsomnia, Culturepunk, and XploraWorld, the company produces immersive concepts that bring together travel, storytelling, culture, technology, and ESG-driven impact in support of a more sustainable and equitable creator economy.

Resources

Full complaint with exhibits, media kit and case summary: www.dreamologylabs.com/presskit

Dreamology Labs Inc. www.dreamologylabs.com

Case 1:26-cv-23846-DPG | All claims are allegations. Defendants have not yet filed a response.

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SOURCE Dreamology Labs Inc.