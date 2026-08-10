Drew University Announces Launch of The Drew School

The groundbreaking grade 1-8 school is in partnership with 2HR Learning

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drew University is proud to announce the launch of The Drew School in partnership with 2HR Learning, the AI-driven curricular platform that powers the revolutionary Alpha School, as a key building block in its innovative reimagining of education over a lifetime. The Drew School, opening fall 2026 on the campus of Drew University in Madison, New Jersey, is a groundbreaking, grade 1-8 school that reimagines how younger students learn, grow, and prepare for a rapidly changing world.

The Drew School

Drew University is reimaging liberal arts education for the AI era as a 60-plus-year learning trajectory. Drawing on her Renaissance scholarship, President Hilary L. Link, PhD, has guided Drew's direction around the concept of a modern academy: a porous, intergenerational learning community where academic exploration centers on awareness of personal purpose, intentional human relationship building, and applied learning based on inquiry and complex problem solving over a lifetime. The Drew School is a fundamental piece of this trajectory, welcoming young learners to the University's campus.

The Drew School is uniquely designed for bright and curious students and will harness the power of technology combined with personalized academic coaching, teaching real-world skills, and providing students the freedom to advance at their own pace with engaging content that mirrors their interests. It will also utilize the resources of a nationally-recognized university and its faculty to create an educational experience unlike any other in the region.

"Most traditional schools are killing creativity in these uniquely inspired students who don't run with the grain. Oftentimes, they're told early on that they have to conform and comply. We're not in that business," said Brian Holtz, The Drew School leader and co-founder of Alpha School—a nationally recognized school network. "The Drew School is looking to give these students the time, space, and mentorship to really zero in on what actually makes them tick."

"We recognize the importance of rethinking every stage of learning from age 6-60 and beyond," said President Link. "To be relevant, universities must rethink the metrics, systems, and structures that have long governed us to ask: Can a person solve problems? Collaborate? Adapt and pivot? Create value in complex situations and contribute to enriching our world? These are the same questions Alpha School has been asking of younger learners since 2014, and we are thrilled to be their first higher education partner."

Adds MacKenzie Price, co-founder of 2HR Learning and Alpha Schools: "I am thrilled that Drew University is the first affiliate partner of 2HR Learning as well as the first university campus to open a 2HR Learning-driven school. I am looking forward to watching how The Drew School integrates into Drew University's future vision for education as a 60+ year journey."

The Drew School's educational model is centered around three core pillars:

Personalized Learning: Every student progresses at an individual pace using adaptive learning technology supported by dedicated learning coaches.

Every student progresses at an individual pace using adaptive learning technology supported by dedicated learning coaches. Life Skills for the Future: Students build competencies in public speaking, financial literacy, AI fluency, resilience, time management, leadership, and healthy habits.

Students build competencies in public speaking, financial literacy, AI fluency, resilience, time management, leadership, and healthy habits. Real-World Impact: Through Discovery Projects and the Creator's Studio, students identify authentic problems and develop solutions that create measurable impact beyond the classroom.

The Drew School emphasizes mastery, collaboration, creativity, and purposeful learning. With its location on the Drew University campus, students will have access to university facilities and expert faculty, some who will serve as mentors and learning coaches. The Drew School is continuing to accept applications for the 2026-27 academic year. For more information or to inquire about admissions, contact [email protected] or visit drew.school/contact.

Media Contact

Stuart Dezenhall

Drew University

[email protected]

About Drew University

Drew University, a Phi Beta Kappa liberal arts university, includes the College of Liberal Arts, the Drew Theological School, and the Caspersen School of Graduate Studies. Drew is located on a beautiful, wooded campus in Madison, New Jersey, a thriving small town close to New York City. It has a total enrollment of more than 2,200 students and has 143 full-time faculty members, 98 percent of whom hold the terminal degree in their field. The Theological and Caspersen schools offer master's and doctoral degrees, and the College confers BA and BS degrees in 40 disciplines, and offers 69 minors, 17 Dual-Degree programs, and seven New York Semesters.

About The Drew School

Founded by Brian Holtz, co-founder of Alpha School and designer of the 2HourLearning curriculum, in partnership with Drew University, Drew School brings the proven, revolutionary model of personalized education to a bold new frontier. At Drew School, students don't fit into old systems. They build new ones. Children were born to lead, create, innovate, and inspire. So we're building a student experience around the foundational skills that matter today.

SOURCE Drew University