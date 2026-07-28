DRG Launches DRG Consulting, Expanding Support for Mission-Driven Organizations Beyond Executive Search

New brand reflects firm's evolution into a comprehensive consulting partner focused on leadership, strategy, teams, and partnerships.

TEANECK, N.J., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DRG has announced the launch of DRG Consulting, a new brand identity that reflects the firm's expanded capabilities and the breadth of its work today.

For nearly four decades, DRG has partnered with nonprofits, foundations, schools, and community-based organizations to identify exceptional leaders who advance their missions. While executive search remains a core part of the firm's work, DRG has expanded its services to address the broader organizational challenges facing mission-driven organizations.

"Finding the right leader is essential, but it is only the beginning," said Dara Z. Klarfeld, President & CEO of DRG. "Organizations need the strategy, structures, teams, and partnerships that allow leaders to succeed. DRG Consulting reflects both the work we have been doing for years and the partner our clients have increasingly asked us to become."

DRG Consulting brings together the firm's expertise across four areas:

Executive Search + Transition: Transition and succession planning, executive search, and interim leadership search

Transition and succession planning, executive search, and interim leadership search Strategy + Growth: Strategic planning, business model and sustainability planning, implementation support and change management, and evaluation and impact assessment

Strategic planning, business model and sustainability planning, implementation support and change management, and evaluation and impact assessment Team Culture + Organizational Design: Organizational design and restructuring support, executive coaching, HR consulting, and compensation strategy and analysis

Organizational design and restructuring support, executive coaching, HR consulting, and compensation strategy and analysis Collaborations + Partnerships: Board development and governance consulting, mergers, acquisitions, and spinoffs, and collaborative and multi-organizational initiatives

The evolution of DRG has been shaped by years of listening closely to clients and investing in new expertise. A significant milestone was the integration of Sangfroid Strategy, a consulting firm specializing in strategy, evaluation, and implementation. Together, the firms help organizations translate insights into action and build sustainable capacity.

"Organizations today are navigating increasingly complex challenges. They need aligned teams, thoughtful strategies, effective systems, and trusted partners who understand the unique nature of mission-driven work," said Klarfeld. "Our name is changing to better reflect the firm we've become, but our purpose remains exactly the same: helping mission-driven organizations strengthen their capacity to make a meaningful difference in the world."

Founded in 1987, DRG has partnered with more than 4,000 mission-driven organizations across the nonprofit, education, foundation, and community sectors.

To learn more about DRG Consulting and its services, visit www.drgconsulting.com.

About DRG Consulting

DRG Consulting is a people-centered, data-informed consulting firm serving the mission-driven sector. Through leadership, strategy, teams, and partnerships, DRG helps organizations navigate change, strengthen capacity, and move their missions forward. For nearly four decades, DRG has partnered with organizations seeking to build stronger leaders, healthier organizations, and greater impact.

Media Contact: Alessa Lacarta | Senior Manager, Marketing | [email protected]

SOURCE DRG Consulting