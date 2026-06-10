Drivers need more support as soccer world championship adds pressure to North America's roads

Geotab survey finds major events add stress, delays and safety concerns for drivers, while host-city readiness ranking shows where better planning and data can help reduce disruption

ATLANTA and OAKVILLE, ON , June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Drivers across North America already manage demanding road conditions every day, and major events like the soccer world championship can add another layer of pressure through longer journeys, route changes, fuel waste and safety concerns, according to new research from Geotab Inc.

Truck driver in the vehicle

The survey of 3,000 drivers across the USA, Canada and Mexico found that major events add an average of 27 minutes to a typical work shift for drivers in affected U.S. cities, rising to 29 minutes in Canada and 41 minutes in Mexico. The findings underline the need to support the people who keep cities moving, from commercial drivers and delivery fleets to service workers and commuters navigating event-day disruption.

The findings come as separate Geotab analysis in its Geotab Host City Rankings by road network readiness, using connected vehicle insights across congestion, idling, safety and event-day resilience. The ranking found a wide gap between the best and worst performing host locations, with Gillette Stadium near Boston ranking first and BMO Field in Toronto ranking last.

Major events add pressure for drivers already doing a demanding job

When caught in event-related traffic, drivers reported longer journeys, route changes, more aggressive driving around them, parking difficulty, confusion over closures or diversions, and missed work or appointments. Almost four in five U.S. drivers said driving in a city on the day of a major event is stressful compared with a normal day. This rises to 76% in Canada and 89% in Mexico. In Mexico, more than two thirds of drivers experienced longer journey times, while almost one in three missed an appointment or work.

Fuel waste is also a major concern. Almost two thirds of U.S. drivers said they were concerned about wasting fuel due to delays or idling when major events increase traffic in their city. Concern was similar in Canada at 67% and highest in Mexico at 83%. Safety is also a stressor; more than three quarters of U.S. drivers said large-scale events, such as major sporting tournaments, concerts or festivals, increase safety risks on the road. The figure was 69% in Canada and 84% in Mexico.

"Drivers already do a stressful job and major events like the World Cup add another layer of pressure," said Mike Branch, VP Data & Analytics at Geotab. "They change delivery routes, extend work shifts, increase idling and add pressure for drivers who still need to move goods, provide services and keep local businesses running. Better data, clearer communication and more patience from other road users can make a real difference."

Drivers across all three countries said better traffic management was the top change needed to make major events easier and safer to move around. This was cited by 41% of U.S. drivers, 45% of Canadian drivers and 49% of Mexican drivers. Clearer signage, better pre-event communication and improved crowd control were also among the most requested measures.

The Geotab Host City Rankings adds a further layer to the survey findings by showing how road networks perform around major venues. The analysis compares host stadium areas using a composite score based on congestion, idle time, safety indicators and resilience during major events.

"Survey data tells us drivers already feel the impact of major events," added Branch. "Connected vehicle data helps cities and businesses see where that impact is likely to be most severe, how far disruption spreads, and where planning can make the biggest difference."

Disclaimer:

Geotab is not an official sponsor of or affiliated with FIFA or the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Geotab Host City Rankings is an independent analysis based on Geotab's proprietary commercial vehicle data.

Notes to Editors:

The survey was conducted among 1,000 drivers in the USA, 1,000 drivers in Canada and 1,000 drivers in Mexico in April 2026. The research asked drivers about the impact of major events, including sporting tournaments, concerts and festivals, on city traffic, road safety, fuel use and work-related driving.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in intelligent operations, video telematics and AI-powered insights. Trusted by more than 100,000 customers — from small and mid-size fleets to Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector organizations, including the U.S. federal government, Geotab connects approximately 6 million vehicles and assets and processes 100 billion data points daily. With ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC2, FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations, Geotab's open platform and 700+ partner ecosystem unify safety, compliance and operations in a single system. Our mission: a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable world in motion.

GEOTAB and the Geotab logo are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.