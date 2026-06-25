Dr.Look Ai helps families cut kids' passive screen time

Two-Time International Design Award Winner Dr.Look Ai Donates AI Learning Cameras to Two Children's Hospitals, Tackling North American Parenting Challenges Through Real-World Exploration

BOSTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr.Look Ai, a children's technology brand and two-time international design award winner, has donated its AI Learning Cameras to two leading children's hospitals in Boston and Seattle, addressing pressing parenting challenges across North America — including young children's over-reliance on screens, privacy risks, and the shortage of age-appropriate learning tools for hospitalized children.

Two-Time International Design Award Winner Dr.Look Ai Donates AI Learning Cameras to Two Children's Hospitals, Tackling North American Parenting Challenges Through Real-World Exploration

North American families face mounting concerns: young children are increasingly absorbed in short-form video at the expense of real-world observation; many kids' smart devices offer weak privacy protection, exposing images and usage records; and hospitalized children, long cut off from outdoor and classroom activities, lack quality, age-appropriate learning tools.

In response, Dr.Look Ai — winner of the 2025 Red Dot and 2026 iF Design Awards — has launched this donation, bringing its flagship AI Learning Cameras to Boston Children's Hospital and Seattle Children's Hospital so that children in hospital wards can immerse themselves in exploring the real world. The donation is part of the brand's long-term commitment to building a safe, exploration-driven AI learning system for children ages 3 to 10.

Launched in North America in June 2026, the camera is built around a "screen-smart" philosophy, setting it apart from the purely entertainment-focused use of phones and tablets. The device features AI object recognition within a closed, ad-free system that helps reduce distractions and keep children focused on real-world discovery, while guarding against data exposure. It supports learning in five languages — English, Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese. By scanning plants, books, and everyday objects, children receive age-appropriate facts, interactive quizzes, and stories, designed to fit the diverse households of North America.

"Technology shouldn't trap children or keep them hooked — it should be a learning companion that guides them to put the screen down and reconnect with the real world," said Steven L., Head of Marketing at Dr.Look Ai. "Children in long hospital stays are away from classrooms and the outdoors for extended periods. We hope this lightweight device brings them moments of joyful discovery and protects the curiosity they were born with."

The product has earned FCC, CPC, and California Prop 65 certifications for children's electronics in North America. It is intended solely as a supplementary educational tool alongside the books and toys already available in hospitals, and is not a medical device.

SOURCE Dr.Look Ai