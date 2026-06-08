DrTung's® Redefines Oral Care: The #1 Tongue Cleaner in the Natural Channel Surpasses 2 Million Units Sold

When DrTung's launched its stainless-steel tongue cleaner in 1997, the concept of tongue cleaning was virtually unknown in the U.S. Today, it's a global oral-care essential, clinically proven to remove up to 30% more bacteria than brushing your tongue with a toothbrush.

"Our goal was never to follow trends—it was to create products that truly work in harmony with your body," said Colin Davis, Founder and CEO of DrTung's. "Biocompatibility means efficacy without compromise: products that are effective, safe, and aligned with whole-body wellness."

Market Leadership Backed by Data

DrTung's continues to lead with data-backed innovation. According to SPINS 2025 Natural Channel Data, DrTung's ranks #1 in the Oral Care Tools Category, with both its Smart Floss® and Tongue Cleaner among the top-selling products in the U.S.

Clinically Proven Innovation

The company's clinically validated portfolio reinforces its reputation for results-driven care. Smart Floss is proven to remove up to 55% more plaque than conventional floss and to reduce the gum bleeding index by over 50%. DrTung's Herbal Toothpowder Tabs – a fresh, simple-to-use toothpaste alternative – are also clinically proven to relieve dry-mouth symptoms in 87% of people in just 15 days, helping restore saliva balance and support the oral microbiome. Each product exemplifies the brand's ethos: Efficacy Through Innovation, where natural, science-backed ingredients deliver clinically validated results.

"Efficacy is our obsession," adds Davis. "We create products that are not only more effective but also safer for people and the planet. That's what oral care should be."

Blending Ancient Wisdom with Modern Science

Blending Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science, DrTung's has spent over two decades proving that natural and effective don't have to be opposites. Its products are dentist-recommended, clinically tested, and patient-approved, earning global recognition including the iF Design Award for sustainable innovation.

Commitment to Sustainability and Ethical Practices

Every product is free from PFAS, PTFE, SLS, parabens, fluoride, dyes, and harsh chemicals, ensuring biocompatibility with the body and safety for the planet. Sustainability is built into every decision, from FSC-certified packaging and recyclable glass bottles to eco-conscious manufacturing across the U.S., Italy, and China. The company also partners with conservation organizations including Hawai'i Marine Animal Response.

About DrTung's

Founded in Hawaii in 1997, DrTung's is a pioneer in biocompatible oral care, combining Ayurvedic principles with modern clinical research to support whole-body wellness through oral health. Known for its Smart Floss, Stainless Steel Tongue Cleaner, and Herbal Toothpowder Tabs, DrTung's is the #1 brand in the U.S. Natural Oral Care Tools category (SPINS 2025 Natural Channel data). Every product is crafted with uncompromising standards for efficacy, safety, and sustainability—because better health starts in the mouth.

Learn more at: www.drtungs.com

SOURCE DrTung's