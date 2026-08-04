Drunk Elephant Unveils "The Clinical Color Collective" to Celebrate the Launch of Kamo Triple-Peptide™ Cover Drops

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drunk Elephant announced today its first artistry collective, bringing together four of the beauty industry's most influential makeup artists to celebrate the debut of Kamo Triple-Peptide™ Cover Drops. This collaboration further underscores the brand's leadership in clinical color innovation.

The Clinical Color Collective Kamo Triple-Peptide Cover Drops

Kamo Triple-Peptide™ Cover Drops is the newest addition to Drunk Elephant's Clinical Color category, joining beloved D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, O-Bloos Rosi Drops, and B-Goldi Bright Drops. Drunk Elephant's clinical color formulas are developed using clinical-grade skincare standards. Kamo Triple-Peptide™ Cover Drops is a multi-use formula – wear it as foundation, concealer, or tint. The multiuse complexion drop combines 18% amino-acid-coated pigments with a 4.0% peptide complex to deliver seamless, undetectable coverage while helping skin appear visibly firmer and more radiant.

The collective unites four world-renowned artists – Mali Boykin, Kelsey Deenihan, James Molloy, and Kasey Spickard – each recognized for their distinct aesthetic and creative perspective. Their expertise spans celebrity and red-carpet beauty, backstage fashion, editorial artistry, trend forecasting, and innovative creative direction. Together, they demonstrate the breadth of talent and creative perspectives shaping the industry today, reinforcing Drunk Elephant's commitment to clinically driven color performance.

Through this partnership, the artists will showcase their unique approaches to complexion, color, and self-expression using Kamo Triple-Peptide™ Cover Drops, demonstrating the versatility and skin-first philosophy that has come to define Drunk Elephant's Clinical Color category.

About Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant believes performance and personality can live in the same jar. The brand believes in skin-first formulas that are developed with effective levels of active ingredients that can be easily absorbed and put to use.

For more information about Drunk Elephant, please visit drunkelephant.com or find us on Instagram @drunkelephant.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Connie Tang, Executive Director, US Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Drunk Elephant