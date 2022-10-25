Drywall Textures Market Size to Grow by USD 172.33 Mn, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Marketing - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The drywall textures market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand perception, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. The key vendors are concentrating on acquiring other small brands to expand their market presence.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drywall Textures Market 2022-2026

The drywall textures market size is expected to grow by USD 172.33 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.94% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing residential construction industry is driving the drywall textures market growth. However, factors such as challenges associated with the use of drywall textures may challenge the market growth.

Drywall Textures Market 2022-2026: Scope

The drywall textures market report covers the following areas:

Drywall Textures Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Regular: The regular segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Regular drywall, which is also known as whiteboard, is the most common type of drywall texture used for walls and ceilings in residential and commercial construction. Its thickness in residential applications is typically 1/2 inch. The rising residential and commercial construction activities and the need to enhance the aesthetics of the interior walls of buildings are expected to fuel the growth of the regular segment of the market during the forecast period.



Moisture Resistant



Fire Resistant



Others

Material

Knockdown



Orangepeel



Roll



Sand



Others

Geography

North America : North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growth of the residential and commercial construction sectors. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the drywall textures market in North America .

North America: North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growth of the residential and commercial construction sectors. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the drywall textures market in North America.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Drywall Textures Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

3M Co., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Asian Paints Ltd., AWCI, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Gold Bond Building Products LLC, Graco Inc., Hamilton Drywall Products, Holcim Ltd., Interogo Foundation, Knauf Digital GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., LS Drywall Inc, Muddy Boys Inc, Murco Wall Products, PABCO Building Products LLC, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Shikoku Chemicals Corp., and The Sherwin Williams Co. are among some of the major market participants.

Drywall Textures Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist drywall textures market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the drywall textures market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the drywall textures market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drywall textures market vendors

Dry Construction Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2021-2025: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (residential building and commercial building) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The dry construction market share growth in the residential building segment will be significant.

Dry Mix Mortar Additives and Chemicals Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentations by type (additives and chemicals) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). 73% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the additives segment will be significant.

Drywall Textures Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.94% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 172.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Asian Paints Ltd., AWCI, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Gold Bond Building Products LLC, Graco Inc., Hamilton Drywall Products, Holcim Ltd., Interogo Foundation, Knauf Digital GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., LS Drywall Inc, Muddy Boys Inc, Murco Wall Products, PABCO Building Products LLC, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Shikoku Chemicals Corp., and The Sherwin Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

