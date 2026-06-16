dtSearch® Offers Easier Enterprise and Developer PDF Hit-Highlighting, Eliminating the Need for a Separate PDF Highlighter Plug-In

dtSearch enterprise and developer products run "on premises" or from the cloud to instantly search terabytes across a wide range of online and offline data types

BETHESDA, Md., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- dtSearch® announces version 2026.01, displaying PDFs with highlighted hits without requiring an additional plug-in. The new version highlights hits in PDF files by adding highlight annotations to the PDF. The release covers dtSearch enterprise and developer products, including x64 and ARM64 Windows, Linux and macOS SDKs. Running "on premises" or in the cloud, such as on Azure or AWS, dtSearch products instantly search terabytes of mixed online and offline data. With the new version, PDF now works just like other supported file types—local and remote Microsoft Office files, website data, databases, compression formats, emails with attachments, etc.—displaying retrieved files with multicolor hit highlighting for any number of concurrent search users.

Terabyte Indexer. All dtSearch enterprise and developer products can index a terabyte of text spanning multiple folders, emails with nested attachments, online data and other databases in a single index. The products can create and search across any number of terabyte indexes. A 64-bit multithreaded indexing option provides multiple times faster indexing.

Concurrent, Multithreaded Searching. Indexed search is typically instantaneous, even in a concurrent search environment covering terabytes of online and offline data. dtSearch products have no built-in limits on the number of concurrent search threads. Multithreaded concurrent searching can continue while indexes automatically update to reflect new content.

25+ Search Features; International Languages; Forensics-Oriented Search. The dtSearch product line offers over 25 full-text and metadata hit-highlighted search options with integrated relevancy ranking across different data repositories. Unicode support covers hundreds of international languages, with special double-byte Asian character options and handling of right-to-left text like Arabic and Hebrew. Forensics-oriented options include identifying credit card numbers in data, as well as hash value generation and search.

Document Filters and Supported Data Types. dtSearch's proprietary document filters support local and remote Microsoft Office files, OpenOffice formats, PDFs, compression formats, emails with nested attachments, JSON, CSV, XML, HTML, image/audio/video metadata, etc. After a search, the document filters can display retrieved files with multicolor highlighted hits. The dtSearch document filters are built into the product line as well as available for separate developer licensing.

dtSearch Engine SDKs. Running "on premises" or in cloud deployments, SDKs offer C++, Java and current. NET APIs for x64 and ARM64 Windows, Linux and Mac developers. In addition to file data, APIs also support databases like SharePoint, SQL and NoSQL along with BLOB data. APIs enable faceted search and granular data classification using any number of full-text and metadata parameters. The dtSearch Engine SDKs include the document filters as part of general indexing and searching, while also offering direct document filter access.

About dtSearch®, dtSearch.com

The Smart Choice for Text Retrieval® since 1991, the dtSearch product line instantly searches terabytes. Along with enterprise and developer text retrieval, the company has its own document filters, offering parsing, extraction, conversion and searching of a broad range of data formats. Supported data types encompass databases, website data, popular "Office" formats, compression formats, and emails with attachments. dtSearch products meet some of the largest-capacity text retrieval needs in the world. The company has distributors worldwide with coverage on six continents. Please see dtSearch.com for hundreds of reviews and case studies, as well as fully-functional evaluation copies.

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