Dual City Lands Placement on Equity Trust's Investment Platform

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of January 2023, Dual City is now listed on Equity Trust Company's Investment District, an online marketplace of investment providers and opportunities.

Dual City's placement on the platform matches Equity Trust's commitment to making alternative investment options accessible for clients to find and invest within their Equity Trust accounts. Dual City's listing on the Investment District targets an audience of accredited investors aiming to take control of their future by creating a customized asset portfolio. Potential investors can show direct interest in the Dual City Advantage Fund through www.dualcityinvestments.com.

Named Best Overall Self-Directed IRA Company of 2022 by Investopdia.com, Equity Trust Company strives to add value by providing investment resources to help clients make educated and informed decisions to achieve investment freedom. Equity Trust is a directed custodian and does not provide tax, legal, or investment advice. Any information communicated by Equity Trust is for informational purposes only.

The Dual City Advantage Fund is a blind pool, private equity, evergreen fund, which follows the same structure as a private UPREIT.

