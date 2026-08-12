Duff Goldman Announces First-Ever One-Man Show, "Duff Goldman Presents: The Tao of Duff"

The celebrity chef, television personality and New York Times best-selling author trades the cake shop for the stage in a genre-bending night of stand-up, storytelling and the science of baking

Tickets for the 11-city tour go on sale August 14, 2026

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duff Goldman is stepping out of the bakery and onto the stage. Today Goldman announced his first-ever live theater tour, "Duff Goldman Presents: The Tao of Duff," an 11-city run launching September 30, 2026 at Seattle, Washington at Fremont Abbey and continuing through mid-November with stops in San Francisco, Dallas, New York, Chicago and more.

"The Tao of Duff" takes audiences on a wild, flour-dusted journey through Goldman's life. For decades, Duff has been telling stories through cake for presidents, rock stars and royalty, and now this fall, he's telling his own story. From his great-grandmother outrunning Cossacks, to stints in fast food joints, fine-dining kitchens and metal bands, to building the cake empire that made him a household name. Goldman will stretch paper-thin phyllo dough live on stage, tell the stories behind the stunts, and crack jokes along the way. Part history lesson, part baking class, part stand-up set, but entirely Duff.

"I'm going to bake, tell stories nobody's heard, and probably say something I shouldn't. You can't get that from a TV screen — you have to be in the room," said Goldman.

Goldman rose to fame on Food Network's Ace of Cakes, where he and his team at Charm City Cakes reinvented what a custom cake could be. He now mentors the next generation of bakers on the network's Baking Championship: Next Gen and serves as judge on Holiday Baking Championship. His cookbook Super Good Baking for Kids debuted on the New York Times bestseller list, and fans can bring a taste of Duff home through his cakes on GoldBelly, party essentials on Hallmark.com and baking kits from Baketivity.

Tickets for "Duff Goldman Presents: The Tao of Duff" go on sale Friday, August 14, 2026 at www.Duff.com. A full list of tour dates is below.

DUFF GOLDMAN PRESENTS: THE TAO OF DUFF — 2026 TOUR DATES

Date City Venue Wednesday, September 30, 2026 Seattle, WA Fremont Abbey Friday, October 2, 2026 San Francisco, CA Swedish American Hall Sunday, October 4, 2026 Napa, CA Uptown Theatre Wednesday, October 7, 2026 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall Sunday, October 11, 2026 Dallas, TX Texas Theatre Monday, November 2, 2026 Washington, DC Miracle Theatre Tuesday, November 3, 2026 New York, NY City Winery Wednesday, November 4, 2026 Boston, MA Crystal Ballroom Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Minneapolis, MN Parkway Theater Thursday, November 12, 2026 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge Friday, November 13, 2026 Grand Rapids, MI Wealthy Theatre

About Duff Goldman

Duff Goldman is a classically trained chef, best-selling author and artist known for his dazzling, creative approach to food and desserts. He believes in the power of inner creativity and is on a mission to spread fun and joy through the simple science of baking. Duff first rose to fame on the hit Food Network show Ace of Cakes, as he welcomed viewers into his innovative cake shop, Charm City Cakes, where he and his team reimagined the possibilities of cake design by building spectacular custom cakes. His fun-loving personality and culinary talents have made him a television mainstay, and today he can be found mentoring the next generation of bakers on the Food Network's Baking Championship franchise. Fans across the country can elevate their own celebrations with Duff's delicious cakes available on GoldBelly.com, party essentials on Hallmark.com, all-in-one baking kits from Baketivity, and a variety of recipes from his New York Times best-selling cookbooks. In 2026, Duff opened his first restaurant in partnership with Areas USA — Duff's Deli + Market, located in the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Terminal C. For more information, follow Duff on Facebook, Instagram and X, or visit www.Duff.com.

SOURCE Duff Goldman