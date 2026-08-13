Duke Energy Foundation awards emergency grants to support severe weather recovery in Ohio and Kentucky

Funding will help local organizations provide critical assistance and resources to communities impacted by recent storms

CINCINNATI, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the severe storms that swept across Ohio and Kentucky, causing widespread damage, power outages, and fallen trees, the Duke Energy Foundation is providing emergency grant funding to local nonprofit organizations supporting relief and recovery efforts.

The rapid response grants will support community efforts to meet immediate needs in impacted areas, including:

Freestore Foodbank – $75,000 to provide food, water and other necessities to communities impacted by the storm.

– $75,000 to provide food, water and other necessities to communities impacted by the storm. American Red Cross – $15,000 to support shelter operations and disaster recovery efforts for impacted residents.

$15,000 to support shelter operations and disaster recovery efforts for impacted residents. Matthew 25: Ministries – $10,000 to distribute disaster relief supplies, hygiene kits, cleaning products and other recovery materials.

Why It Matters

"Our employees and contractors are working around the clock to restore power, but recovery doesn't end when the lights come back on," said Amy Spiller, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky president. "These grants will help local organizations provide critical support to families and communities impacted by this storm, and we're proud to stand alongside our nonprofit partners during this recovery effort."

At the peak of the storm, more than 180,000 Duke Energy customers in Ohio and Kentucky experienced power outages. The severe weather brought damaging winds and downed trees throughout the region, impacting homes, businesses and community infrastructure.

"When severe weather strikes, local nonprofit organizations are often among the first to respond and the last to leave," said Loree Elswick, president of the Duke Energy Foundation. "These emergency grants will help our community partners meet immediate needs, provide support to vulnerable residents and help communities begin the recovery process. By working through trusted local organizations, we can help ensure assistance reaches people quickly and effectively."

Duke Energy crews continue to work to safely restore service to customers affected by the storm. The Foundation's investment complements those efforts by helping address community needs that extend beyond power restoration.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides nearly $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Media Contact: Gina DiPietro

24-hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy