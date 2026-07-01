Duke Energy Foundation invests $773,000 to strengthen STEM education in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $773,000 to 22 nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions working to strengthen STEM education by expanding access to hands-on learning opportunities and helping prepare Florida students for careers in high-demand industries.

High-impact investments:

Higher Education ($330,000)

Florida A&M University Foundation ($25,000)

Florida Polytechnic University Foundation ($50,000)

Florida State University Foundation ($10,000)

Foundation for Seminole State College of Florida ($20,000)

University of Central Florida Foundation ($75,000)

University of Florida ($75,000)

University of South Florida Foundation ($75,000)

North Florida ($13,000)

Bring Me A Book Forgotten Coast ($3,000)

Madison County Foundation for Excellence in Education ($10,000)

Central Florida ($175,000)

Education Foundation of Lake County ($10,000)

Education Foundation of Osceola County ($20,000)

Foundation for Orange County Public Schools ($75,000)

Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools ($40,000)

FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools ($30,000)

Greater Tampa Bay Area ($205,000)

Citrus County Education Foundation ($40,000)

Girls Inc. of Pinellas ($20,000)

Hernando County Education Foundation ($10,000)

Highlands County Education Foundation ($10,000)

Pasco Education Foundation ($45,000)

Pinellas Education Foundation ($50,000)

Polk Education Foundation ($30,000)

Statewide ($50,000)

Consortium of Florida Education Foundations ($50,000)

For descriptions of how each grant will be used, the specific counties impacted and quotes from leadership, please click here.

Our view:

Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president: "Duke Energy is proud to support these organizations' efforts to give students in the communities we serve – and call home – the best future possible. Their innovative approaches to sparking interest in rapidly growing STEM industries will certainly leave a lasting impression on these young people. We look forward to seeing many of them become lineworkers, power plant technicians, IT specialists or other skilled professionals who help keep the lights on every day."

Positive response:

Kerry Avery, Education Foundation of Osceola County executive director: "Our partnership with Duke Energy represents what is possible when education and industry come together with a shared purpose. Duke Energy has stood alongside us as a trusted partner, helping open doors for students for decades, and has demonstrated a genuine commitment to investing in people, communities and the future workforce."

Shaunda Burdette, Citrus County Education Foundation executive director: "Partnering with Duke Energy allows us to expand opportunities, remove barriers to learning and invest in the future of our students. We are grateful for Duke Energy's continued commitment to education and for helping us empower the next generation of leaders, innovators and community members."

Stacey Capogrosso, Pasco County Education Foundation president: "Duke Energy's partnership doesn't just fund programs; it changes trajectories. Because of their continued commitment, students who might never have imagined a career in energy or engineering are earning industry certifications, building robots and designing solutions to problems that matter. That's the power of a partnership rooted in shared purpose."

Kim Jowell, Pinellas Education Foundation CEO: "Duke Energy is a long-standing partner of Pinellas Education Foundation. We are incredibly grateful for their continued investment in curriculum enrichment through Energy and Engineering in Action. Their partnership helps students explore energy, climate and engineering concepts in meaningful ways, while inspiring the next generation of problem-solvers and innovators."

Lisa D. Roderick, M.Ed., Madison County School District coordinator of federal programs: "Partnering with Duke Energy means that we can help uplift education by focusing on energy and engineering education for our students in all our public schools. Without Duke Energy's assistance, we would not be able to support education, and our teachers, as effectively as we do now."

Thomas Smith, University of South Florida St. Petersburg interim regional chancellor: "From investing in research and new forms of energy technology to enhancing learning experiences for our students, Duke Energy has been a tremendous partner for our campus. This collaboration will continue to impact young learners in our College of Marine Science Oceanography Camp, helping to develop a new generation of scientists and leaders who will improve our marine environment for the better."

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides nearly $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Contact: Aly Raschid

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

X: @DE_AlyRaschid

SOURCE Duke Energy