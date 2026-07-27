Duke Energy surpasses $65 million in North Carolina customer assistance with new $1 million investment in nonprofits

$1 million in grants will support over 50 North Carolina organizations expanding food access, housing stability, senior services and utility assistance for families, seniors and vulnerable residents

More than $34.6 million to support community needs and $31 million in utility-bill assistance through Share the Light Fund® and Share the Warmth since 2016

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation is investing $1 million in nonprofit organizations across North Carolina that help families, seniors and vulnerable residents access essentials such as food, housing, health care, utility assistance and other critical services. The grants will support front line organizations working to support community needs while helping them build the capacity to serve even more people.

Where the money goes: The $1 million investment supports two complementary efforts: helping nonprofits build long-term capacity while expanding services for North Carolina's growing senior population.

Capacity Building : $500,000 will help strengthen 27 community organizations that deliver critical community services, including housing and utility assistance, food access, health care and more. Funding will help modernize technology, expand food distribution networks, improve case management systems, coordinate volunteers and enhance fundraising and service delivery capabilities.

: $500,000 will help strengthen 27 community organizations that deliver critical community services, including housing and utility assistance, food access, health care and more. Funding will help modernize technology, expand food distribution networks, improve case management systems, coordinate volunteers and enhance fundraising and service delivery capabilities. Senior Vibrancy : $500,000 will support 22 community organizations serving older North Carolinians through home repairs, meal programs, transportation assistance, benefits navigation, emergency financial support and other services that help seniors live independently, safely and with dignity.

Why it matters: "Duke Energy Foundation's work is rooted in a simple belief: when our customers and communities need support, we must show up in meaningful, practical ways," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "We know families and seniors across our state are making careful decisions about household expenses, especially during summer when energy use can increase. These grants help trusted nonprofits meet people where they are – with food, housing support, home repairs, health resources and the local care that keeps communities strong."

Positive response:

Ashley McCumber, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Wake County: "We're honored to partner with the Duke Energy Foundation in supporting older adults across Wake County. This generous grant strengthens our ability to combat senior hunger and social isolation – two challenges that often go hand in hand. By investing in Meals on Wheels and our 10 Friendship Cafes across the county, Duke Energy Foundation is helping older adults stay healthy, connected and independently living in their own home while building a stronger, more compassionate community for every generation."

"We're honored to partner with the Duke Energy Foundation in supporting older adults across Wake County. This generous grant strengthens our ability to combat senior hunger and social isolation – two challenges that often go hand in hand. By investing in Meals on Wheels and our 10 Friendship Cafes across the county, Duke Energy Foundation is helping older adults stay healthy, connected and independently living in their own home while building a stronger, more compassionate community for every generation." Cindy Stubblefield, director of philanthropy for Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County: "Thanks to Duke Energy's support of our Home Repair Program, Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County will be able to make much needed repairs and improvements for senior adults who otherwise could not afford to make them. Improvements such as the replacement of aging roofs and HVAC systems, and aging-in-place modifications like walk-in showers and grab bars, make all the difference in whether seniors are able to remain safely and comfortably in their own homes."

"Thanks to Duke Energy's support of our Home Repair Program, Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County will be able to make much needed repairs and improvements for senior adults who otherwise could not afford to make them. Improvements such as the replacement of aging roofs and HVAC systems, and aging-in-place modifications like walk-in showers and grab bars, make all the difference in whether seniors are able to remain safely and comfortably in their own homes." Jordyn Appel-Hughes, executive director of Feast Down East: "Through our Mobile Farmers' Market program, we see that many of the seniors living in our community across the region struggle to access healthy foods at affordable prices. With the money from the Duke Energy Foundation, we will be able to further support our senior communities through our Senior Mobile Market Voucher Program, which will reduce the cost burden that many seniors face when food shopping."

A decade of investment: Connecting customers with resources that help ease financial pressure and improve quality of life has been a longstanding priority for Duke Energy. Since 2016, Duke Energy and its Foundation have invested:

More than $34.6 million to support nonprofit programs that help North Carolinians meet essential needs, including food access, housing stability, health services, transportation, senior support and emergency financial assistance

More than $31 million in Share the Light Fund and Share the Warmth agencies, helping customers facing financial hardship pay energy bills and maintain utility service

One step further: Financial support is paired with hands-on service. Duke Energy employees are rolling up their sleeves with organizations like Crisis Assistance Ministry and Oak City Cares to help expand the reach and impact of programs that serve their communities.

Since 2016, Duke Energy employees have volunteered more than 37,300 hours in North Carolina with organizations addressing community needs.

Tools to manage energy use and pay your way: In addition to financial assistance, Duke Energy offers more than a dozen tools and resources to help customers manage energy use during the summer months when cooling systems work harder, including:

Usage Alerts to track electricity use and cost before the bill arrives

Free home energy assessments, where professionals provide an energy efficiency kit, customized energy usage report and expert recommendations to save energy and money

Payment plans and due date extensions for customers needing flexibility

To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/SummerSolutions.

How you can help: Join Duke Energy in supporting neighbors in need through Share the Light Fund. Customers can make one-time or recurring donations – including through monthly bill round-up programs – with contributions matched by Duke Energy and the Duke Energy Foundation.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center.

Contact: Madison McDonald

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy