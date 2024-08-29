Duke's Mayo Launches New Brand Campaign, "Welcome to Duke's Country"

"We really wanted this campaign to shine a light on our die-hard supporters and their crazy antics," says Rebecca Lupesco, Duke's Brand Manager. "When people see the lengths that our fans go to show their loyalty, it's bound to turn new heads. This is our invitation for anyone who might be curious about what it's like to be part of the Duke's family to come join us because it's a pretty cool place to be."

The stellar flavor of the 107-year-old, award-winning recipe has helped it become more than just a pantry staple - it's a cultural touchstone of the South. From tattoos and mayo baths, to using the iconic mayo jar as an urn – Duke's devotion is next level. To embrace this truth, the campaign was developed to celebrate the brand's reputation as the mayo of the South and welcome others, wherever they are, to Duke's Country.

Created by Duke's advertising agency of record, Familiar Creatures , "Welcome to Duke's Country" includes a refreshed brand identity, kicking off with a pair of :15-and-30-second spots, followed by radio ads, billboards and more. The brand has concurrently launched a new Duke's Country landing page , where fans can find recipes, purchase Duke's Country merch, and enter to win a Welcome to Duke's Country swag bag.

"From the Duke's Mayo Bowl, to coverage in the press, Duke's Mayo is becoming less of a secret," says Dustin Artz, Co-Founder of Familiar Creatures. "Our mission was to welcome new fans to the fold. With something memorable and heartwarming, but with the boldness you'd expect from such a disruptive brand."

The launch of "Welcome to Duke's Country" comes at an exciting time for the brand, as Duke's is a title-sponsor of the upcoming Duke's Mayo Classic . Taking place at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, NC on September 7, the game will feature the University of Tennessee Volunteers and North Carolina State Wolfpack. Viewers and spectators can also catch a special appearance from Duke's unhinged mascot, Tubby – the giant tub of Duke's Mayonnaise with googly eyes and shaggy eyebrows – waving his 'Duke's Country' flag. The game will be broadcast on ABC's Saturday Night Football, airing at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Learn more about Duke's Country at www.dukescountry.com . To purchase Duke's Mayo and its other offerings, go to www.dukesmayo.com to see and taste for yourself what makes Duke's Mayo different.

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, S.C., by Eugenia Duke. Since then, Duke's has been adding southern flavors to make good things better. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to the founder's original recipe, Duke's offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally inspired Duke's Southern Sauces, dressings, and mustards. Duke's is the Official Condiment of the Tailgate, Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers, Official Mayo of Greensboro Coliseum, the Official Mayonnaise of James Madison University, University of South Carolina, Ole Miss, and West Virginia University, as well as the Official Mayo of Dollywood Resort. Duke's is also the title sponsor of the Duke's Mayo Classic & Duke's Mayo Bowl since 2020. Website: dukesmayo.com . Instagram: @dukes_mayonnaise .

SOURCE Duke's Mayonnaise