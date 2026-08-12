Dumpsters.com Announces Partnership with Blue Point Capital Partners to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

National leader in managed waste services is positioned to scale its tech-enabled platform, expand site service offerings and deepen its commitment to customers and partners.

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dumpsters.com, a waste management and site services company, today announced a strategic recapitalization in partnership with Cleveland-based private equity firm Blue Point Capital Partners ("Blue Point"). The investment marks a pivotal milestone in the company's evolution, positioning Dumpsters.com to accelerate its rapid growth while further expanding capabilities for its customers, service partners and employees.

Founded as a local solution for temporary waste management, Dumpsters.com has transformed into a national, asset-light industry leader serving diverse customers and end markets across the country. By leveraging proprietary technology, the company seamlessly connects customers with a vast network of hauling and jobsite service partners—streamlining administrative workflows, improving partner utilization and setting a new standard for customer experience in the waste industry.

This partnership follows years of extraordinary momentum and recognition for Dumpsters.com. The company's focus on culture, operational excellence and rapid scaling has consistently earned top honors, including being named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, receiving the prestigious Weatherhead 100 Award for fast-growing businesses in Northeast Ohio and being recognized nationally as a Top Workplace USA.

"Our growth over the last several years is a direct result of our relentless commitment to our customers and partners," said Kyle Braun, CEO of Dumpsters.com. "We built this company around solving real problems for people on the job site and in the community. Partnering with Blue Point gives us the resources to double down on that commitment—investing heavily in the technology, service offerings, and operational support that make our partners' lives easier and our customers' projects successful."

With the backing of Blue Point, Dumpsters.com plans to accelerate key growth initiatives, including expanding its complementary site service capabilities—such as portable toilets, storage containers and temporary fencing—and improving its technologies that deliver value to customers and partners.

"From day one, our goal was to find a partner who truly understood our vision and shared our commitment to culture and community," said Mark Campbell, Founder of Dumpsters.com. "Blue Point Capital Partners is a fantastic fit to help support our continued growth. As a fellow Northeast Ohio organization with a proven track record of scaling businesses, they bring the perfect mix of capital, strategic expertise and local alignment to help us write this next chapter."

The transaction reflects both organizations' shared roots in Northeast Ohio and a mutual dedication to building long-term value through people and innovation.

About Dumpsters.com

Dumpsters.com is an innovative waste management company that specializes in dumpster rentals and other site services, including portable toilets, storage containers, and temporary fencing. Founded in 2009, Dumpsters.com is based in Westlake, Ohio, and has a nationwide reach, providing dumpster rental services to homeowners, contractors and businesses alike.

About Blue Point Capital Partners

Blue Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm managing over $1.8 billion in committed capital, focused on investing in and accelerating the growth of lower middle-market businesses. With a nationwide presence and global perspective, Blue Point combines local access with world-class resources to forge strong partnerships with entrepreneurs and advisors across regions. For more than 25 years, Blue Point has partnered with businesses to help them scale through tailored value-creation strategies. Blue Point's portfolio is powered by an integrated team and specialized capabilities in global supply chain, data & digital, human capital, finance & accounting and M&A execution. Backed by deep industry expertise and an extensive operating network, Blue Point builds stronger, more competitive businesses alongside entrepreneurs and management teams. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue.

SOURCE Dumpsters.com