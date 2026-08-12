Dunamis Woman Enterprise Named No. 3,465 On The 2026 Inc. 5000 List, The Most Prestigious Ranking Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for 82% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunamis Woman Enterprise, a faith-based organization that offers community, courses, and coaching to support women's personal growth and development, has announced they have been ranked No. 3,465 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Inc. 5000 2026

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is incredibly meaningful because it affirms something we have believed from the beginning: purpose and profitability do not have to compete," said Ariel Fuller, COO & Visionary Builder of Dunamis Woman Enterprise. "We have been intentional about building the systems, strategy and infrastructure necessary to scale this organization while protecting the heart of the mission my mother was called to establish. To see that work translate into 82 percent growth over three years and earn recognition among the fastest-growing private companies in America is an incredible milestone, but we believe we are only beginning to see what is possible when faith, vision and sound business strategy work together."

"When Dunamis Woman™ began, I wasn't thinking about rankings or revenue growth. I was thinking about women who needed to heal, rediscover who God created them to be and understand the power they carried," said Dr. Davetta "Dee" Collins, Founder & Visionary Leader of Dunamis Woman Enterprise. "What makes this recognition so special is knowing that as the business has grown, so has our ability to reach and serve more women. We have never had to choose between impact and expansion, and I am deeply grateful that the vision God gave me has grown into an enterprise capable of doing both."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

ABOUT DUNAMIS WOMAN™

Dunamis Woman™ is a global transformational movement committed to helping women heal emotionally, grow spiritually, and walk boldly in their God-given authority. Rooted in the Greek word "dunamis," meaning miraculous power, the organization equips women to restore identity, strengthen faith, build legacy and live whole from the inside out through transformational teaching, leadership development, educational resources, community experiences and live events. With a growing international community of more than 125,000 women, Dunamis Woman™ continues to inspire a generation of women determined to move beyond survival and into purposeful, legacy-driven living. For more information, visit www.dunamis-woman.com and follow @DunamisWoman on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and X.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Candace Ledbetter, [email protected], 770-709-1509

SOURCE Dunamis Woman Enterprise