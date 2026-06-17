Dunn Center to Host Unique Double Art Feature Exhibits Opening With a Free Public Reception on June 28

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of a classic Hollywood double feature, the Dunn Center on the campus of North Carolina Wesleyan University will host an extraordinary, artful afternoon on Sunday, June 28, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. The public is extended a free invitation to celebrate the simultaneous running of two brand-new, distinct art exhibitions housed under one roof: "Beyond the Wall" in the Mims Gallery and a massive multi-artist showcase in the Janice Gravely Gallery.

The Tar River Art Gallery offers visitors just about every kind of art there is. Really, there's nothing fishy about it! Come see! What a pleasure to see more than 100 offenders transformed into artists at the Nash Correctional Institution. Reminds one of this original painting. Cheers!

The summer reception is sponsored by R F Timberlake & Company, Inc. in support of the 40 artists of TRAG and the 100 artists in the Nash Correctional Institution Art Club. Attendees will be treated to light refreshments, an opportunity to view stunning, never-before-seen local art, and live musical accompaniment by acclaimed regional cellist Jeff Hatley.

Featured in the Mims Gallery: "Beyond the Wall" (Left Side)

The artists of the Nash Correctional Institution Art Club present a powerful and grounded exhibition titled "Beyond the Wall." This poignant display features 43 original works of art hanging directly on the gallery walls. Spanning from June 5 through July 30, visitors will have the unique opportunity to see, and if desired, to bid on these remarkable pieces through a continuous silent auction. In a profound gesture of community connection, all auction proceeds will be donated directly to support the vital local work of the "Your Choice Resource Center" in Rocky Mount.

The Nash Correctional Institution Art Club in Nashville, NC is the only one of its type in North Carolina, where original art is created, and if sold, all proceeds go to a charity; and it is also said to be one of only a few such clubs in America. According to Markell Mitchell, Art Club Coordinator of the Nash County program, with its structured art, for offenders in North Carolina and, with five classes a week in multi-levels of art, is the only such program in the state of North Carolina. The club also has multiple shows and is working to expand those, both in number of shows and exhibits and in number of participating artists.

Featured in the Janice Gravely Gallery: The Tar River Art Gallery Summer Show (Right Side)

Members of the Tar River Art Gallery are set to amaze visitors as they unveil 150 all-new pieces of art inside the Janice Gravely Gallery. Welcoming a highly diverse group of new local creators, this blockbuster summer exhibition highlights an immense breadth of creative disciplines. Visitors will explore a vibrant spectrum of mediums, including oil paintings, watercolors, acrylics, photography, sculptures, innovative wood, and metal creations, and much more! This specific exhibition will remain on display through September, operating under the Dunn Center's convenient summer gallery hours: Monday through Thursday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and Fridays from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Event Accessibility and Details

The June 28th double-feature reception offers a perfect summer outing for art enthusiasts, families, and community members looking to experience the diverse creative and artistic energy of eastern North Carolina. Admission to both galleries and the reception is completely free of charge, and convenient free parking is available directly adjacent to the Dunn Center facility.

CONTACT:

Frank Timberlake

(919) 269-4300 OF or (919) 805-0055 CELL

[email protected]

Jan Sullivan Volz, Art Curator, Tar River Art Gallery

(252) 532-2130

[email protected]

SOURCE Dunn Center and Tar River Art Gallery