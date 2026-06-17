DuoKey Launches Quantum Risk Score to Help Enterprises Prioritise Post-Quantum Cryptography Migration

DuoKey Swiss cybersecurity firm today introduces a free, auditable assessment that scores an organisation's cryptographic exposure to quantum threats and maps a clear path to compliance.

PARIS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss cryptographic security company DuoKey launches Quantum Risk Score at VivaTech Paris today, helping enterprises know exactly where to start their post-quantum migration.

The clock is running. Most organisations don't know where they stand.

Regulatory deadlines for post-quantum cryptography migration are no longer theoretical. The NSA's CNSA 2.0 mandate takes effect in 2027. NIST's deprecation of RSA-2048 and ECDSA, the encryption backbone of most enterprise infrastructure, is confirmed for 2030. Meanwhile, threat actors are already harvesting encrypted data today, betting they'll be able to decrypt it once quantum computing matures. For organisations that haven't started migrating, the exposure is real and growing.

The challenge isn't awareness. It's clarity. Most security and executive teams lack a concrete, auditable view of where they stand, which is exactly what makes prioritised action impossible.

Introducing the Quantum Risk Score (QRS)

DuoKey launches the Quantum Risk Score: a structured cryptographic assessment that gives organisations a single, defensible number representing their readiness for post-quantum migration.

The QRS evaluates an organisation's observable domain surface against current post-quantum standards and produces a composite index from 0 to 100. Critically, the assessment requires no access to internal systems. It operates exclusively on publicly observable signals, making it fast to deploy and straightforward to scope.

Each assessment delivers a board-ready report including a full cryptographic inventory, a prioritised migration matrix, regulatory gap analysis across NIST, CNSA 2.0, NCSC, ANSSI and BSI frameworks, as well as a 36-month migration roadmap. Organisation can get a 30-minute debrief with the DuoKey team following their assessment.

From score to action

The QRS is designed to do two things: give leadership a credible, auditable picture of current exposure and 2) give technical teams a clear starting point for remediation. It maps directly to compliance timelines, so organisations can sequence migration work against regulatory deadlines rather than guessing at priorities.

Whether the goal is satisfying a board inquiry, responding to an auditor, or simply knowing where to begin, the QRS provides the answer.

Get your score

The assessment is free to start. Scope is limited to publicly observable signals.

Start your assessment at resources.duokey.com/pqc-scan

About DuoKey

DuoKey is a Swiss cryptographic security company specialising in encryption key management and post-quantum readiness. ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, deployed across 30+ enterprises in automotive, financial services and telecommunications, the firm is headquartered in Prilly, Switzerland with offices in United Kingdom and Mauritius.

Contact:

Nagib Aouini

CEO @ DuoKey

***@duokey.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13152697

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE DuoKey SA