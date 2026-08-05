DuPont™ FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC220 Element Named a Sustainability Product of the Year for Advancing Industrial Water Circularity

Recognition highlights breakthrough membrane technology providing ultra-high brine concentration, water reuse, and resource recovery while reducing energy-intensive treatment requirements.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that its DuPont™ FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC220 element has been named a Sustainability Product of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group for its contribution to advancing industrial water reuse, resource recovery, and more sustainable Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and Minimal Liquid Discharge (MLD) operations.

The FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC220 element is a high-pressure reverse osmosis solution designed to help industrial operators maximize water recovery and increase brine concentration to levels of up to 220 g/L NaCl, extending membrane-based treatment further into applications traditionally reliant on energy-intensive thermal processes.

"This recognition reflects DuPont's commitment to developing innovative technologies that help customers address some of the world's most pressing water challenges," said Karla Butler, Vice President and General Manager, DuPont Water Solutions. "The FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC220 element can enable customers to recover more water, reduce liquid waste, and unlock new opportunities for resource recovery while improving overall process efficiency."

As industries face increasing pressure from water scarcity, tightening discharge regulations, and rising management costs, the FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC220 element helps advance a more efficient approach to industrial water management. By enabling brine concentrations of up to 220 g/L NaCl, the technology allows operators to maximize water recovery, unlock new opportunities for selective salt recovery, and reduce liquid waste volumes for final downstream treatment. The element is designed to push the membrane-based treatment into concentration ranges that have traditionally required energy-intensive thermal processes, helping lower overall treatment costs and energy consumption in selected MLD and ZLD applications.

Launched in April 2026 as part of DuPont's expanded FilmTec™ Fortilife™ brand portfolio, this element was developed to help industrial users improve water circularity while optimizing operating efficiency in sectors ranging from mining, petrochemical, automobile, textile, and power generation to lithium extraction and advanced manufacturing.

DuPont Water Solutions technologies are helping to purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries across the world. DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that can help balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that support the production of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

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SOURCE DuPont